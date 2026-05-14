Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President's Colour Award to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ghaziabad. Shah reviewed the parade and took the salute, acknowledging the force's contribution to disaster response.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attended the President's Colour Award Ceremony of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and took the salute during the ceremonial parade.

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The President's Colour is one of the highest honours bestowed upon a military or paramilitary force in recognition of its exceptional service to the nation.

During the ceremony, Amit Shah reviewed the parade and took the salute from NDRF personnel, acknowledging the force's contribution towards disaster response, rescue operations, and humanitarian assistance across the country.

The NDRF, functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has played a key role in rescue and relief operations during natural disasters, industrial accidents and other emergencies in India.

Senior officials of the NDRF were also present at the event held in Ghaziabad.

About the President's Colour Award

The President's Colour Award, also known as the 'Nishaan', is one of the highest honours bestowed upon a military or paramilitary force and is recognised as a symbol of exceptional service, dedication and achievement. The emblem is worn by all unit officers on the left-hand sleeve of their uniform.

Other Forces Honoured with President's Colour

In recent years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has presented the prestigious honour to several police and security forces on behalf of the President of India. Assam Police received the President's Colour Award on May 10, 2022, in Guwahati for exemplary services, while Haryana Police was conferred the honour on February 14, 2023, at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal. Chhattisgarh Police was also presented the President's Colour Award in Raipur in December 2024 in recognition of its 25 years of service.