Amit Shah launched the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2026 West Bengal polls, promising a shift from 'despair to development'. The manifesto targets TMC's rule and focuses on employment, women's safety, and national security.

nion Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday officially launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, positioning it as a definitive roadmap to transition the state from "despair to development," aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat and focuses on development, employment, women's empowerment, and national security.

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Addressing a press conference, Shah launched a scathing critique of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that 15 years of their governance has resulted in a complete breakdown of law and order. "People gave Mamata Didi a mandate with great hope, but today they are seeking change from the heart," Shah stated, asserting that the BJP's vision is strictly aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat mission.

Shah said, "This manifesto is a path to bring every section of Bengal out of despair. It will show a new way out for farmers surrounded by various kinds of fears. It will also place before the people of Bengal the roadmap for the developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Modi."

He added, "The people are frightened and disillusioned. The people want change from the heart. Today we are working as the main opposition party in the Bengal Assembly."

Key Promises of the 'Sonar Bangla' Manifesto

The manifesto, themed around the concept of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), promises a radical shift in governance, focusing heavily on national security, youth employment, and women's safety.

Listing key commitments, Amit Shah said the BJP has outlined 15 major promises in its manifesto, aimed at addressing governance, development, and security concerns in West Bengal.

National Security and Anti-Corruption Measures

The party has pledged a strict crackdown on infiltration to safeguard national security, assuring that illegal entrants will be identified and removed through a "detect, delete and deport" policy.

Alongside this, the BJP has promised to release a detailed white paper highlighting alleged corruption, deterioration of law and order, and governance failures during the 15-year rule of the TMC.

To tackle grassroots-level corruption, the manifesto proposes ending syndicate activities and curbing the widely criticised "cut money" culture.

Employment and Employee Welfare

For government employees and pensioners, the BJP has assured payment of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and implementation of the 7th Pay Commission within a stipulated timeframe.

Focusing on employment, the party has committed to generating one crore jobs and self-employment opportunities over the next five years. Additionally, unemployed youth are proposed to receive financial assistance of Rs 10,000 as part of efforts to address rising joblessness.

Women's Empowerment

On women's empowerment, the manifesto promises the formation of women-only police battalions, implementation of the "Durga Suraksha Sahaya" scheme, and 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs. It also includes a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 for women beneficiaries.

Cultural, Agricultural and Fisheries Pledges

The BJP has also pledged cultural and linguistic recognition by proposing the inclusion of Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

In the agricultural sector, enhanced support for crops such as rice, potato, and mango has been promised to boost farmers' income.

For the fisheries sector, the party aims to register all fishermen under the "PM Matsya Sampada Yojana" and transform West Bengal into a fisheries export hub.

Legal Reforms and Industrial Development

On legal and governance reforms, the BJP has proposed implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and introducing strict laws to curb cattle smuggling.

Industrial and regional development also features prominently, with plans to rejuvenate tea gardens, strengthen the Darjeeling tea brand, and modernise the jute industry.

Healthcare, Education and Heritage

In healthcare and education, the manifesto promises implementation of Ayushman Bharat and other central schemes, along with free HPV vaccination, breast cancer screening, and expansion of premier institutions such as AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in North Bengal.

Additionally, the BJP has proposed establishing a 'Vande Mataram' museum to promote national heritage and enacting a law to ensure freedom of religious practices.

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