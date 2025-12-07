Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the BAPS 'Pramukh Varni Amrit Mahotsav' in Ahmedabad, praising Pramukh Swami Maharaj's life work, his contribution to Sanatan Dharma, and his role in restoring reverence for saints post-independence.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addressed the 'Pramukh Varni Amrit Mahotsav' organised by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday. On this occasion, several dignitaries were present, including the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel and the Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release, in his address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is impossible to fully describe the entire life work, divine memories, and infinite virtues of the revered Pramukh Swami Maharaj. He said that today, the 'Pramukh Varni Amrit Mahotsav' organised by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is being held on the banks of the Sabarmati River in an extremely serene environment, which is a delightful experience. He said, by showcasing the life of Pramukh Swami Maharaj on the banks of the Sabarmati, BAPS has inspired people to live a truly righteous life.

Linking Devotion and Service

"However, to truly understand Pramukh Swami Maharaj's entire life and contribution, one must see that he not only expanded spirituality and Vaishnav philosophy but also accomplished the unprecedented task of implementing it in practice," he said, as per the release. Shah said that by linking devotion and service, he exemplified the eternal Vedic principle 'Nar mein Narayan' through his character, without uttering a word.

Restoring Reverence for Sanatan Dharma

Amit Shah said that the revered Pramukh Swami Maharaj revived our thousands-year-old tradition of compassion for every living being. He added that Maharaj not only contributed greatly to the Vaishnav sect but also, through his own conduct without any sermons, fostered a sense of harmony and coordination among saints and mahants of various sects, thereby achieving a significant contribution to the overall Sanatan Dharma.

He said that the respect for the saintly community and the monastic order, which had gradually declined after independence, was revitalised and strengthened by the purity of conduct of the revered Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his thousands of saints. The Union Home Minister said that he wants to state with full confidence that Sanatan Dharma has faced many crises in its thousands-of-years-long journey, but in independent India, the greatest crisis was the declining reverence for saints and sannyasis. The credit for restoring that reverence goes to Pramukh Swami Maharaj and the BAPS organisation.

Shah said that Pramukh Swami Maharaj, without ever engaging in any dispute with any sect, demonstrated through his conduct how pure, sacred, and exemplary the life of a sannyasi, saint, or ascetic should be. He proved how the eternal knowledge of Sanatan Dharma can be made the foundation of life and, using that knowledge, the nectar derived from it can be imparted to millions of people effortlessly and without any show. This remained his lifelong practice and mission.

Amit Shah said that he has been a student of the long ups and downs of social life and Sanatan Dharma. In his understanding, the greatest challenge faced by Sanatan Dharma and the tradition of saints and sannyasis in independent India was the decline of faith in people's hearts. This crisis was resolved by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, not by uttering a single word of preaching, but solely through his own conduct and that of his thousands of saints. He paved a beautiful and universally acceptable path that has now become a guiding way for all sannyasis of Sanatan Dharma.

Sabarmati's Legacy of Dedication

He said that the sacred banks of the Sabarmati have a grand history of the dedication of saints. It was here that, from Rishi Dadhichi's selfless donation of his bones to numerous welfare efforts for society, the banks of the Sabarmati have always been a land of the saints' dedication. "From these very banks of the Sabarmati, Mahatma Gandhi used the weapons of non-violence and Satyagraha to defeat the world's greatest imperial power and secure freedom for the country," Shah emphasised.

From Ambliwali Pol to Global Inspiration

He said that it was here in Ahmedabad, at the temple in Ambliwali Pol, that Pramukh Swami Maharaj accepted the service of the leading position in BAPS in 1950. The work he carried out from 1950 to 2016 has today become an ideal and inspiration not only for the Swaminarayan sect but for all sects across the country.

He mentioned that while listening to the saints, the Ambliwali Pol and Shahpur areas were repeatedly brought up. Shah added that he is fully confident that after today's program, Ambliwali Pol will no longer remain limited to Gujarat or India, but will become an unforgettable pilgrimage site for the entire world. (ANI)