In a major event, 50 Maoist cadres, including 39 women, surrendered with weapons in Chhattisgarh. These developments underscore ongoing efforts to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism, reflecting a significant weakening of the movement across the country.

New Delhi [India]: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, October 15 lauded the recent wave of surrenders by Naxal and Maoist leaders across the country, describing it as a "historic milestone" in the government's ongoing efforts to eradicate Naxalism completely. Highlighting the steady decline in Naxal-affected regions, Shah said that the number of the most affected districts had dropped from six to three, while the total number of affected districts had fallen to 11 from 18. "Historic milestone in eliminating Naxalism. Today, the number of most affected districts has reduced from 6 to just 3, and the number of affected districts has increased to 11 from 18," Amit Shah wrote on 'X'.



The Home Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a terror-free India, the government's twin strategy of relentless counter-insurgency operations and people-oriented development initiatives has significantly curtailed the influence and reach of Left-Wing Extremists. "Under Modi Ji's vision for a terror-free India, tireless counter-insurgency operations and people-centric development are shrinking the space of the left-wing extremists, leaving no place for them to hide. By March 31, 2026, India will be free from the menace of Naxalism," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

50 Cadre Surrender in Chhattisgarh

Earlier in the day, in a major development, 50 cadres of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), including 39 women, surrendered before security forces at the Kamtera camp of the Border Security Force's (BSF) 40th Battalion in Koyalibeda, Kanker district in Chhattisgarh, according to security forces. The surrender took place under the leadership of senior Maoist leaders Rajman Mandavi and Raju Salam, both members of the South Zonal Committee (SZCM). The surrendered cadres reportedly handed over 39 weapons, including 7 AK-47 rifles, 2 SLRs, 4 INSAS rifles, 1 INSAS LMG, and 1 Sten gun.



The first tranche of Maoists has been reported from the north of Maad, whereas the next tranche is expected to reach the south of Maad by Thursday morning in the Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur district. This development comes amid sustained anti-Maoist operations spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state governments across the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)