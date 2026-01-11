Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses confidence that the BJP will form a government in Kerala, citing rising vote share from 11% to 20%. He attacked the LDF and UDF, advocating for a balanced development model over remittance-based growth.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP's support in Kerala is steadily increasing and expressed confidence that the party will form the government in the upcoming state election this year. He also launched sharp attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front in the State and Congress-led United Democratic Front. Shah pointed to the BJP's rising vote share and recent local body victories, crediting party workers for the growing public support across both urban and rural areas.

'BJP Chief Minister will be elected'

Addressing a gathering of newly elected local body representatives here today, Shah said, "The people of Kerala are giving their support to the BJP, and our support is growing... In 2014, we received 11% of the vote; in 2019, 16%; and in 2024, 20%... Now, the journey from 20% to 30% and 40% won't be that long, and we will prove this in 2026... We have already achieved this across the country, but now it's Kerala's turn... This time, a BJP Chief Minister will definitely be elected in Kerala... This change in Kerala is not limited to the cities alone."

"We have won 30 Gram Panchayats, two municipalities, and our mayor is currently serving Thiruvananthapuram... This journey of victory has been made possible only because of the sacrifices of our hundreds of party workers who have given their all... Today, with great humility, on behalf of the BJP, I want to dedicate our victory to the hundreds of party workers who have served time in jail and to their families," he said.

Shah criticises remittance-based development

Shah criticised the LDF and UDF governments in Kerala for relying on remittances from the people working abroad, saying the state needs a more balanced development model. He said the BJP and NDA have transformed states where they are in power and urged Kerala to move beyond remittance-based growth to ensure development for every citizen.

"Kerala's development should be balanced... The LDF and UDF governments in Kerala are content with the money sent by Keralites working abroad... While I appreciate Keralites working abroad, I want to ask the LDF and UDF whether it is the responsibility of the Kerala government to care for those families whose members don't send money from abroad... Whose responsibility is it to bring about improvements for those millions of people?" Shah said.

"Today, I have come to tell the people of Kerala that wherever the BJP and NDA have come to power, they have transformed those states into developed states... PM Modi has presented a balanced development model to the world... Kerala should also abandon the idea of remittance-based, one-dimensional development and plan for the development of every citizen of Kerala," he said.

NDA's historic win in Thiruvananthapuram

Last month, the BJP-led NDA made history in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing control of the corporation and ending the LDF's 40-year rule. Of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the NDA secured 50, the LDF 29, the UDF 19, and two went to independent candidates. BJP's victory comes as a shock to the Congress-led UDF and Left Parties, as the NDA continues to make inroads into their vote share, emerging as a third front in the state.