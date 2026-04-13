Home Minister Amit Shah expresses confidence in a BJP victory in West Bengal, stating a BJP CM will be sworn in on May 5. He accused Mamata Banerjee of turning the state into a 'syndicate raj' and promised to build a 'Sonar Bangla'.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed confidence of BJP's victory in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people of Bengal are "definitely going to bring change" in the state in the assembly polls.

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Talking with ANI during his road here, he said a BJP Chief Minister will be sworn in in the state after the results are announced on May 4. "This time, the people of Bengal are definitely going to bring change in Bengal, and on 5th (May), BJP Chief Minister will be sworn in here," he told ANI.

'Syndicate Raj' vs 'Sonar Bangla'

He was asked about the support the BJP is getting in the state for the assembly polls to be held on April 23 and 29.

Amit Shah, who earlier addressed rallies in Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of turning "Sonar Bangla into syndicate raj," and said "BJP will work on building Sonar Bangla" as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of turning the slogan of "Maa, Maati, Maanush" into "mafia, muscleman and money power gang".

"BJP will work on building Sonar Bangla as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore," he said.

On Border Fencing and Infiltration

He accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not giving the required land to complete border fencing.

"BSF needs 600 acres of land to fence the border. However, Mamata Didi refuses to give land, which leads to infiltration. Mamata ji shelters infiltrators, and they, in turn, elect her. On 4th May, the BJP Govt is going to be formed, and we will ensure that infiltrators are identified and removed from the country," he said

Accusations on Economy and Jobs

He said thousands of factories had moved out of Bengal during the Trinamool Congress rule.

"Mamata Didi has rendered the youth of Bengal--once considered the industrial hub of entire India--jobless," he said

BJP's Promises and Final Pitch

The Union Minister also reiterated BJP promises of implementing the Uniform Civil Code and the 7th Pay Commission in West Bengal.

"It's time to say bye-bye to Mamata's government. Removing Mamata's government means creating an infiltrator-free Bengal. If you want to remove infiltrators from Bengal, only and only the BJP can do this job," he said. (ANI)