Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the government will soon introduce the 'Bharat Taxi' service, under which profits will be shared with drivers. Addressing the Sahkari Sammelan in Panchkula, Shah said the initiative aims to improve customer convenience while boosting drivers' earnings.

Bharat Taxi Initiative

"Through the initiative of the Ministry of Cooperation, we will soon launch 'Bharat Taxi', every bit of whose profit will go to the driver brothers. This will enhance customer convenience and also increase drivers' profits," Amit Shah said.

Shah Lauds Haryana's Contributions

The Union Minister highlighted Haryana's contributions to the nation, stating that the state has played a vital role in ensuring food security, boosting dairy production, and achieving sporting excellence. He noted that Haryana has consistently contributed to the country's food security and sports achievements, adding that farmers from the state have brought pride to the nation on multiple fronts.

"Haryana has always contributed to the country's food security and dairy production and brought a shower of medals for the country in the field of sports. Be it any front, on every front, the farmers of Haryana have proudly raised India's tricolour," Shah said.

Shah also lauded both Haryana and Punjab for making India self-reliant in food grain production and earning global recognition. Highlighting Haryana's role in national security, Shah said that despite being a small state, it contributes the highest number of soldiers per capita to the Central Armed Police Forces and the three armed forces.

"Haryana and Punjab have done the work of making the country self-reliant in terms of food grains and earning respect in the world. Despite being a small state, Haryana's mothers contribute the most soldiers in proportion to the population in any CAPF, all three armed forces, to protect the motherland. It is only because of their bravery that India's armies and armed forces have been able to successfully thwart many invasions," he said.

Prosperity Through Cooperation

The Home Minister emphasised that prosperity could be achieved by integrating livestock rearing, agriculture, and cooperative systems, stating that cooperation among these sectors would drive economic growth.

"Livestock rearing, agriculture and cooperatives - if all three are combined, then prosperity can be created through cooperation," he said.

Increased Government Spending

Shah also highlighted the increase in government spending under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting that the agriculture budget rose from Rs 22,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1.27 lakh crore, while the rural development budget increased from Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

"When Shri Modi ji became the Prime Minister in 2014, the country's agricultural budget was ₹22 thousand crore, which has been increased to ₹1 lakh 27 thousand crore. The rural development budget was previously ₹80 thousand crore, which the BJP government has increased to ₹1 lakh 87 thousand crore," Amit Shah said. (ANI)