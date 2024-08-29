Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid Kolkata horror, Bengal Govt convenes special assembly session on Monday to pass anti-rape Bill

    The West Bengal government has scheduled a two-day special session of the state assembly, starting September 2, to introduce and pass a Bill proposing capital punishment for convicted rapists.

    Amid Kolkata horror, Bengal Govt convenes special assembly session on Monday to pass anti-rape Bill snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    The West Bengal government has scheduled a two-day special session of the state assembly, starting September 2, to introduce and pass a Bill proposing capital punishment for convicted rapists, announced Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

    The Bill will be presented for debate and approval on the second day of the session, Tuesday, as confirmed by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

    This legislative move follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent announcement that an amendment to the state's existing laws will be made next week to mandate the death penalty for those convicted of rape.

    “I am not aware of the title of the Bill yet. But it will be tabled on Tuesday for discussion and passage by members. So far we are convening a two-day special session which could be extended if additional businesses for the House are included later,” Banerjee said.

    The monsoon session of the Bengal assembly was adjourned on August 5.

    “Since the session was prorogued and not adjourned sine die, we do not need the Governor’s permission to reconvene the House,” Chattopadhyay said.

    The minister added that the state Bill would “expedite the justice procedure that has been envisaged in the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita” for cases of rape and forms of sexual assault.

    Chattopadhyay told PTI, “The current provisions for justice and punishment in the BNS are lengthy. We aim to expedite this process in a timely manner.” He added that, following its passage, the Bill would be sent to the Governor for approval.

    “We will have to think about our next move if the Governor refuses to sign the Bill and enact the law,” he said.

    At the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad's foundation day rally on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stated that she would stage a dharna outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata if the Governor delays approving the amended Bill or sends it to the President for ratification.

    The Chief Minister said that women would lead the proposed dharna, accompanied by "their brothers."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: Interim relief for Mukesh as court stops his arrest till September 3 in sexual assault case dmn

    BREAKING: Interim relief for Mukesh as court halts his arrest till September 3 in sexual assault case

    Siddique sexual assault case: Police gather key evidence, hotel register confirms stay on alleged assault date dmn

    Siddique sexual assault case: Police gather key evidence, hotel register confirms stay on alleged assault date

    If intruders are not stopped Champai Soren slams Jharkhand Govt over Bangladeshi infiltration issue snt

    'If intruders are not stopped...': Champai Soren slams Jharkhand Govt over Bangladeshi infiltration issue

    Rahul Gandhi trolled for jiu-jitsu moves featured in Congress' throwback video (Watch) shk

    Rahul Gandhi trolled for jiu-jitsu moves featured in Congress' throwback video (Watch)

    Donald Trump assassination bid: FBI releases new evidence photos, shooter's detailed plot; see pics anr

    Donald Trump assassination bid: FBI releases new evidence photos, shooter's detailed plot; see pics

    Recent Stories

    Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Tarun Dhillon secures win over Brazil's Rogerio in men's singles SL4 match snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Tarun Dhillon secures win over Brazil's Rogerio in men's singles SL4 match

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 How did Mushak become Lord Ganesha's vehicle vkp

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How did Mushak (mouse) become Lord Ganesha’s vehicle?

    cricket No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh scr

    No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

    Planning to buy health insurance plan? 7 tips to keep in mind RBA EAI

    Planning to buy health insurance plan? 7 tips to keep in mind

    BREAKING: Interim relief for Mukesh as court stops his arrest till September 3 in sexual assault case dmn

    BREAKING: Interim relief for Mukesh as court halts his arrest till September 3 in sexual assault case

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon