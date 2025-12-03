Amid a power tussle over the CM post, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visited Delhi, stating it was for a wedding and rally prep, not politics. CM Siddaramaiah said he would go only if called by the party high command.

As the power tussle over the CM post intensifies, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that there was no political agenda to his visit to Delhi. "No political agenda. I have come here for the wedding of my friend's son," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shivakumar's Stated Agenda

As Karnataka Congress president, he said, it was his responsibility to oversee arrangements for the upcoming December 14 rally on the issue of "Vote Chori", where over 10,000 people from Karnataka will participate. "I wanted to make arrangements for the December 14 Vote Chori rally. We are expecting more than 10,000 people to come from Karnataka. I just wanted to discuss with my colleagues and other friends what arrangements we can make. As the party president (of Karnataka Congress), I have the responsibility for all these things. I will return early morning because I have a cabinet meeting at 11 o'clock," Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka Deputy CM said he will not meet anyone from the party high command, as they are busy with the ongoing winter session of Parliament. "No, I am not expected to meet anyone because all of them are busy with the Parliament. We have to take Karnataka forward together, work together, live together and bring back the party together," Shivakumar added.

Power Tussle Speculation Continues

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he will visit the national capital only to meet top Congress leaders after being called by the party high command. "Let him go. I will go only if I receive a call. I have not received a call so far," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi fuelled further speculation over the power tussle, saying that the issue could take "thirty months or three years". "I said it could be thirty months, or it could be three years," Jarkiholi told reporters in Mangaluru.

This comes as senior Congress leader KC Venugopal witnessed a display of internal party dynamics upon his arrival at Mangaluru Airport, with party workers chanting conflicting slogans in favour of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

As this happened, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara said he does not wish to comment further on recent political differences, stating that any minor issues have been resolved. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwar said, "I dont want to comment unnecessarily. It's all over now. Whatever little difference was there, if it was there, has been resolved."

Speculation in political circles has intensified after Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar flew to Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. Although Shivakumar said he was going to Delhi for a private marriage function, there is a high chance he will meet top Congress leaders to discuss the ongoing political developments in Karnataka. (ANI)