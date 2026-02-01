AP CM Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for Quantum Valley in Amaravati, calling it a historic milestone. He aims to make Amaravati a global quantum tech hub, drawing parallels with the success of HITEC City in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Quantum Valley buildings in Amaravati, describing the occasion as a historic milestone for the state and the nation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a release from CMO, Naidu highlighted that the project will position Amaravati as a global hub for quantum technology and innovation. "Today is a historic day not only for Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh, but for the entire nation. We are not just laying the foundation for the Quantum Valley buildings, but also laying the foundation for nurturing experts who will be part of the global quantum revolution," Naidu said during his address.

A 'Quantum Transition Moment' for India

He emphasised the significance of quantum technology in the current global scenario, noting that the United Nations has declared 2026 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. "The United Nations has declared this year as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. I believe this moment will be remembered as a quantum transition moment. With technological capabilities expanding globally, quantum technology will emerge as a crucial next step," he added.

From IT Revolution to Quantum Leap

Recalling India's technological journey, Naidu said, "In the past, India could not fully capitalise on the agricultural and industrial revolutions, but we took the lead during the IT revolution. Earlier, by prioritising IT in Hyderabad, we launched HITEC City, which became a game-changer and delivered remarkable results. On similar lines, we will transform Amaravati into a global hub for quantum technology."

The CM outlined his vision for the state to embrace technology for long-term development, drawing parallels between past IT initiatives and the potential of quantum science. He also discussed future advances in communication, including BSNL's 4G services and the prospects for 6G technology. "India's first Amaravati Quantum Valley has been inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and this too will emerge as a revolution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who champions technological transformation, has also launched BSNL's 4G services. This technology will make 6G communication possible in the future. I aspire for India to deliver diverse products to the world in the same manner," he further said.

"In the past, those who criticised me for speaking about IT and mobile phones now have their children settled in the IT sector in the United States. I always think and plan for developments that will come into practice over the next 30-40 years. Only nations that embrace technology will be able to achieve sustained development in the future," he added.

Amaravati: A Hub for Quantum and Green Initiatives

CM Naidu also stated that Amaravati will serve as a centre for quantum designs, products, and intellectual property, establishing Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of the global quantum technology revolution. "Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a hub for Quantum Valley and Green Hydrogen Valley initiatives. Amaravati will become a centre for quantum designs, quantum products, and intellectual property. Research and innovation in defence, healthcare, energy, finance, and climate modelling will take place at the Amaravati Quantum Valley," he further said.

From Silicon Valley to Quantum Valley

He also highlighted the establishment of India's first 133-qubit quantum computer centre in Amaravati, set up in collaboration with IBM, TCS, and L&T. "Until now, the world spoke about Silicon Valley in the United States; from now on, it will speak about Quantum Valley in Amaravati. We are building the capital city through a land pooling model that is unique in the world. Farmers here are key stakeholders in this process, and Amaravati will emerge as a greenfield capital. Amaravati will transform into a world-class quantum technology city. I express my gratitude to IBM, TCS, and L&T for establishing India's first 133-qubit quantum computer centre in Amaravati," he further said. (ANI)