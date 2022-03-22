All about faith: Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build mega temple in Patna

The Virat Ramayan Mandir is expected to be taller than Cambodia's world-famous Angkor Wat complex, which is 215 feet tall. The East Champaran complex would have 18 temples with lofty spires, including the world's tallest Shivling.

A Muslim family in Bihar has donated property worth Rs.2.5 crore to construct the world's largest Hindu temple, the Virat Ramayan Mandir, in the Kaithwalia region of the state's East Champaran district. Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan stated that his family owns the majority of the property and that he felt it was his obligation to contribute to the temple's building. "This is a family custom," he told news agency ANI.

Speaking to reporters, Acharya Kishore Kunal, president of the Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust, which has undertaken the project, said that the land had been donated by Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, a businessman from East Champaran located in Guwahati.

"He recently completed all papers relating to the gift of land belonging to his family to construct the temple at the Kesharia sub-division (East Chanmparan) registrar office," Kunal, a former Indian Police Service officer, told reporters.

According to the Acharya, Khan's and his family's offering exemplifies societal peace and camaraderie between two groups. It would have been difficult to realise this ideal project without the assistance of Muslims, he continued.

The Mahavir Mandir Trust has already secured 125 acres of land for the temple's construction. The trust will also soon acquire another 25 acres of land in the region.

The Virat Ramayan Mandir is expected to be taller than Cambodia's world-famous Angkor Wat complex, which is 215 feet tall. The East Champaran complex would have 18 temples with lofty spires, including the world's tallest Shivling. The overall cost of construction is projected to be approximately Rs 500 crores. The foundation will shortly seek input from professionals involved in developing New Delhi's new parliament building.