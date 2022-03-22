Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All about faith: Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build mega temple in Patna

    The Virat Ramayan Mandir is expected to be taller than Cambodia's world-famous Angkor Wat complex, which is 215 feet tall. The East Champaran complex would have 18 temples with lofty spires, including the world's tallest Shivling.
     

    All about faith Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2 dot 5 crore to build mega temple in Patna gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Patna, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 2:21 PM IST

    A Muslim family in Bihar has donated property worth Rs.2.5 crore to construct the world's largest Hindu temple, the Virat Ramayan Mandir, in the Kaithwalia region of the state's East Champaran district. Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan stated that his family owns the majority of the property and that he felt it was his obligation to contribute to the temple's building. "This is a family custom," he told news agency ANI.

    Speaking to reporters, Acharya Kishore Kunal, president of the Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust, which has undertaken the project, said that the land had been donated by Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, a businessman from East Champaran located in Guwahati.

    "He recently completed all papers relating to the gift of land belonging to his family to construct the temple at the Kesharia sub-division (East Chanmparan) registrar office," Kunal, a former Indian Police Service officer, told reporters.

    According to the Acharya, Khan's and his family's offering exemplifies societal peace and camaraderie between two groups. It would have been difficult to realise this ideal project without the assistance of Muslims, he continued.

    The Mahavir Mandir Trust has already secured 125 acres of land for the temple's construction. The trust will also soon acquire another 25 acres of land in the region.

    The Virat Ramayan Mandir is expected to be taller than Cambodia's world-famous Angkor Wat complex, which is 215 feet tall. The East Champaran complex would have 18 temples with lofty spires, including the world's tallest Shivling. The overall cost of construction is projected to be approximately Rs 500 crores. The foundation will shortly seek input from professionals involved in developing New Delhi's new parliament building.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend-dnm

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend

    West Bengal 10 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder

    8 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder in Bengal

    85 point 7 per cent of farmer organisations supported now repealed laws reveals SC appointed panel gcw

    85.7% of farmer organisations supported now-repealed laws, reveals SC-appointed panel

    Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED conducts raid at Goawala complex in Mumbai

    Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED conducts raid at Goawala complex in Mumbai

    Save Jodhpur fort, part of it may collapse anytime: NMA warns Rajasthan govt

    Save Jodhpur fort, part of it may collapse anytime: NMA warns Rajasthan govt

    Recent Stories

    No survivors found in Chinese airliner crash, 132 were aboard

    No survivors found in Chinese airliner crash, 132 were aboard

    Indian Premier League: Unbelievable that IPL 2022 has come this far - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022: Unbelievable that IPL has come this far - Virat Kohli

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend-dnm

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved

    Chinese air travel faces about 74% cancellations after plane crash-dnm

    Chinese air travel faces about 74% cancellations after plane crash

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon