ALERT! Carrying this GPS device in India can get you arrested; Here's why

A Czech tourist, Martin Polesny, was detained at Goa’s Mopa airport for carrying a Garmin Edge 540 GPS device with a satellite transmitter, violating India’s Wireless Telegraphy Act. He lacked a valid license, prompting legal action. Travelers must follow India’s wireless equipment laws.

First Published Dec 14, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

A Czech tourist was detained at Manohar International Airport in Mopa, North Goa, for allegedly carrying a GPS-enabled device that violates Indian laws. The 54-year-old, identified as Martin Polesny, was attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Doha when airport authorities discovered the banned gadget in his baggage during routine screening on Monday, December 9.  

The device in question, a Garmin Edge 540 GPS cyclo-computer, is designed to track speed, distance, and other metrics for cycling enthusiasts. However, the issue lies in its built-in satellite transmitter. According to the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933, possession of wireless telegraphy equipment without a proper license is prohibited.  

In India, using or owning satellite phones and devices with satellite transmitters is strictly controlled because of national security concerns. The Garmin Edge 540, though available in India, cannot be used for satellite communication as it is not allowed. Czech foreign ministry spokesperson Daniel Drake said, “The device had a satellite transmitter. Carrying satellite transmitters or phones is not allowed in India.”, according to a TOI report.

Polesny was scheduled to fly to Doha at 1:30 pm when airport officials found the GPS device in his luggage. The police stated that the accused could not provide a valid license or official permission to carry the device. As a result, he was charged under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, of 1933.  

A police spokesperson said, “The accused could not produce any license or permission from a competent authority to use the gadget.” Officials have registered a case against him, and he has been served a notice to appear before the Goa police for further investigation. 

This incident serves as a reminder for international travellers to familiarize themselves with Indian laws regarding wireless equipment. Although devices like the Garmin Edge 540 are popular among cycling enthusiasts, carrying them without understanding local regulations can lead to serious consequences.  

As of now, Polesny faces legal proceedings in Goa for possessing a device considered a potential security risk under Indian law. Travellers should note that ignorance of regulations will not exempt them from legal action.  

