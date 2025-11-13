A 47-year-old man was killed after concrete girders from an under-construction highway in Alappuzha fell on his pickup van. The driver, Rajesh, was trapped and his body was recovered after a three-hour rescue. Traffic has been diverted on the NH.

In an unfortunate incident, a person lost his life after concrete girders fell onto a pickup van at the Aroor-Thuravar elevated highway construction site in Alappuzha. The deceased, who was driving the vehicle, has been identified as Rajesh (47), a native of Pathanamthitta. The incident took place at around 2:30 am. The girders collapsed onto the moving van, trapping the driver. His body was recovered after a three-hour rescue operation and shifted to the hospital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Traffic Restricted on National Highway

Efforts are underway to remove the fallen girders, and traffic has been restricted on the national highway. Vehicles from Ernakulam are being diverted from Arur, and rerouting is also in place at Cherthala Junction. Further details are awaited. (ANI)