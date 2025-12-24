A Noida court rejected the UP government's plea to withdraw the case against the accused in the 2015 Akhlaq lynching. Congress's Supriya Shrinate hailed the decision, accusing the state government of attempting a 'second murder' of Akhlaq.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that the 2015 lynching of Akhlaq by a mob was compounded by the Uttar Pradesh government's attempt to withdraw the case. She added that the court has taken the right step by allowing the trial to continue for both murder and rioting, asserting that Akhlaq's death was caused by a mob that enjoyed government protection.

'Exemplary order', says family lawyer

Akhlaq's lawyer, Advocate Yusuf Saifi, on Tuesday said that in the ongoing mob lynching case, the court delivered a strong verdict in favour of the Akhlaq family despite the government's plea to withdraw the case. He added that the exemplary order is a significant step in cases of mob lynching. The next hearing is scheduled for January 6.

"The mob lynching case, which was ongoing in court with evidence... The government filed an application through the public prosecutor to withdraw the case from the court... Disregarding all their arguments, the judge set an example, and justice was served to the Akhlaq family... The excellent order that should have been issued in a case like mob lynching has finally been issued... The next hearing is scheduled for January 6th," he told ANI.

Background of the case

Fifty-year-old Akhlaq was lynched and his son Danish (22) was brutally beaten up by their neighbours in Bishahra in Dadri in September 2015, September for allegedly eating beef on Eid and storing it for later consumption.