SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak over the poor condition of a Lucknow hospital. He accused them of being disconnected from reality due to 'election tourism' and shared a video of KGMU's state.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed to address the deteriorating condition of a hospital in Lucknow, accusing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of being disconnected from ground realities and urging him to "see the sorry state" of healthcare facilities in the state capital.

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Sharing a post on X, Yadav took aim at CM Yogi and the state's Health Minister Brajesh Pathak, accusing them of ignoring ground realities while engaging in what he termed "election tourism" and "misleading" public outreach. "If the star campaigner and Chief Minister of UP has returned from his election tourism, and if the real-life Health Minister of UP has returned from his 'misleading jaunt' (in which reel he talked about Delhi folks but deliberately didn't even mention the people of Lucknow), then let him see the sorry state of the most prestigious hospital in the state capital and the plight of the public. There was never any hope of them doing anything about it before, nor is there now. They should just see that the public is better than you, whose reel isn't misleading--it's truly truthful," Yadav wrote. स्टार प्रचारक उप्र के मुख्यमंत्री जी यदि चुनावी पर्यटन से लौट आएं हों तथा उप्र के रीलजीवी स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जी अगर ‘भ्रामक-भ्रमण’ से लौट आएं हों (जिस रील में उन्होंने दिल्लीवालों की बात तो करी परंतु जानबूझकर लखनऊवालों का नाम तक नहीं लिया) तो वो प्रदेश की राजधानी के सबसे प्रतिष्ठित… pic.twitter.com/R9jsJsJ5jy — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 2, 2026

Yadav Shares Video, Warns Against Retaliation

In a pointed remark, the Samajwadi Party leader attached the video of a media report which shows the bad condition of King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. He also made an appeal to the Chief Minister, urging restraint in responding to criticism. "An earnest request to the Chief Minister: now, against this bold complainant, you won't apply your 'dislike-not-like' policy to carry out any bulldozer action, nor will you ask the '5 big or 7' state president to send a notice," he added.

Yadav further clarified that the video referenced in his remarks was authentic, countering any possible claims of digital manipulation. "For the information of the Chief Minister: this video is not AI-generated, nor was the Health Minister's reel AI-generated," he said.

Yadav Hits Back at CM's 'Chameleon' Remark

Earlier on Friday, Yadav launched a sharp attack on CM Yogi Adityanath over his "chameleon" remark targeting the opposition, asserting that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that frequently changes its stance on key issues. Addressing reporters, Yadav alleged that the BJP does not intend to provide reservations to women and has been collecting related data for several years to delay the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act. (ANI)