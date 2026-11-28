Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, claiming their slogans have lost public appeal. He also questioned the Centre's focus on the Delimitation Bill, alleging they prioritize electoral gains over national security concerns.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that its slogans had failed to appeal to the public and claiming that people were preparing to vote against the party. In a post on social media, Yadav said the BJP was now “clinging to Bollywood” as its slogans had lost their appeal, adding that the public was no longer interested in listening to them. Targeting what he described as the “arrogant mindset of supremacists”, the SP chief alleged that such thinking sought to keep certain groups ahead while ordinary people remained behind and below. He termed this approach narrow-minded and anti-democratic, alleging that it was opposed to PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) communities and the Constitution. “Now neither they nor their slogans will remain, because the oppressed PDA communities are lining up to vote against them,” Yadav said. He also cautioned BJP supporters and its allies, saying the people of Uttar Pradesh not only gave a grand welcome but also an even more memorable send-off.

Earlier, Yadav took a swipe at the BJP, alleging that the party prioritises electoral interests over national concerns amid the ongoing debate over the Delimitation Bill. In a post on X, Yadav questioned the Centre's focus on redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies, contrasting it with what he described as a lack of concern for the country's international borders. "For the BJP, elections are everything, not the country. That is why it is concerned about the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies, but not the country's borders," Yadav said. His remarks come amid the political debate over the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise and the related legislative measures concerning women's reservation and an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha. A 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats, a new constituency map before the 2029 general elections, 33 per cent reservation for women and a freeze on seat allocation until 2051 are among the key features of the proposed women's reservation and delimitation Bills, which are set to trigger one of the biggest electoral and political reorganisations in the country. The proposed legislative package, cleared by the Union Cabinet, envisages increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850, while the maximum strength of state Assemblies will rise to 650. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, is set to witness an increase in its Assembly strength from the existing 403 seats to 650. Under the proposed framework, the Centre plans to delink the implementation of women's reservation from the 2026 Census and undertake delimitation using the 2011 Census for constituency readjustment, while retaining the 1971 Census as the basis for state-wise allocation of seats. The legislative package comprises two Constitution Amendment Bills and one Union Territories Amendment Bill. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill proposes changes relating to the state-wise allocation of seats, with the 1971 Census continuing to determine the proportion of seats allocated to different states. (ANI)