Akhilesh Yadav resigns as Lok Sabha; to retain UP Assembly seat

Leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Akhilesh Yadav, who won from the Karhal seat in the recently held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, on Tuesday resigned from his membership of the Lok Sabha. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan also resigned as Lok Sabha MP after he won the Rampur seat.

Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh constituency in 2019. He defeated the BJP’s SP Singh Baghel in Karhal during the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly election by more than 60,000 votes to become the MLA from the constituency.

“Akhilesh Yadav is resigning from Loksabha and he will continue in politics as an MLA from Karhal assembly,” a top source from Samajwadi Party told ANI.

Samajwadi Party sources also expressed that Akhilesh Yadav will lead the party in the state and play the role of opposition leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Besides him, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav has decided to concentrate on state politics by resigning from his Lok Sabha seat.

In the Uttar Pradesh election of 2022, the BJP won 255 seats while the Samajwadi Party won 111. Hence, the BJP won a majority and has retained power in the state. In the 2017 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had won 312 of the state’s 403 Assembly constituencies.