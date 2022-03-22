Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akhilesh Yadav resigns as Lok Sabha; to retain UP Assembly seat

    He defeated the BJP's SP Singh Baghel in Karhal during the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly election by more than 60,000 votes to become the MLA from the constituency.
     

    Akhilesh Yadav resigns as Lok Sabha; to retain UP Assembly seat-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    Leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Akhilesh Yadav, who won from the Karhal seat in the recently held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, on Tuesday resigned from his membership of the Lok Sabha. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan also resigned as Lok Sabha MP after he won the  Rampur seat.

    Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh constituency in 2019. He defeated the BJP’s SP Singh Baghel in Karhal during the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly election by more than 60,000 votes to become the MLA from the constituency.

    “Akhilesh Yadav is resigning from Loksabha and he will continue in politics as an MLA from Karhal assembly,” a top source from Samajwadi Party told ANI.

    Samajwadi Party sources also expressed that Akhilesh Yadav will lead the party in the state and play the role of opposition leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

    Besides him, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav has decided to concentrate on state politics by resigning from his Lok Sabha seat.

    In the Uttar Pradesh election of 2022, the BJP won 255 seats while the Samajwadi Party won 111. Hence, the BJP won a majority and has retained power in the state. In the 2017 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had won 312 of the state’s 403 Assembly constituencies.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Delhi world s most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year Report gcw

    New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year: Report

    Delhi CM Kejriwal announces Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Bhagat Singh

    Delhi CM Kejriwal announces Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Bhagat Singh

    UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts - ADT

    UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts

    All about faith Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2 dot 5 crore to build mega temple in Patna gcw

    All about faith: Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build mega temple in Patna

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend-dnm

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend

    Recent Stories

    football Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana survives horrific car crash ahead of Cameroon's World Cup playoff snt

    Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana survives horrific car crash ahead of Cameroon's World Cup playoff

    FA Cup 2021-22: Will Chelsea fans be allowed during semis? Football Association FA working with United Kingdom UK government-ayh

    FA Cup: Will Chelsea fans be allowed during semis? FA working with UK government

    New Delhi world s most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year Report gcw

    New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year: Report

    Vijay Thalapathy Pooja Hegde Beast avoids clash with Yash KGF 2 gets new release date drb

    Vijay Thalapathy, Pooja Hegde’s Beast avoids clash with Yash’s KGF 2; gets new release date

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher to Pallavi Joshi, how much actors charged for the film RCB

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher to Pallavi Joshi, how much actors charged for the film

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon