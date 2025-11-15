Following the Mahagathbandhan's defeat in Bihar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said elections teach lessons and his party is ready for the 2027 UP polls. He also questioned the scale of the BJP's win and its strategy to woo women voters.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that every election teaches lessons, whether in victory or defeat, and added that his party is ready for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections set to be held in 2027.

Samajwadi Party supremo's remark came a day after Mahagathbandhan's drubbing in Bihar, as NDA secured a landslide victory in the Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Yadav also questioned the scale of the BJP's win and the strategy it adopted to woo women voters. "Elections teach us lessons from wins and losses. The BJP has started saying that it received more votes from women. How long will you give Rs 10000? When will you give a life of dignity? They won 202 seats. We can't digest this. We have to cross this benchmark. Bihar's victory cannot match that of Uttar Pradesh. We are ready for Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said.

NDA Registers Landslide Victory in Bihar

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar registered a landslide victory in the Bihar polls. The NDA secured 202 seats out of 243, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. NDA: BJP: 89 seats, JD(U): 85 seats, LJP (RV): 19 seats, HAM (S): 5 seats and RLM: 4 seats, while Mahagathbandhan: RJD: 25 seats, INC: 6 seats, CPI(ML)(L): 2 seats, CPI(M): 1 seat. IIP won 1 seat and AIMIM won 5 seats.

Reasons for Victory and Opposition's Reaction

The NDA's victory is attributed to Nitish Kumar's welfare schemes, including the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, which provided Rs 10,000 to 1.25 crore women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the victory as a win for good governance and development. The Congress party's performance was disappointing, with Rahul Gandhi calling the results "truly surprising" and attributing the loss to "unfair election practices." (ANI)