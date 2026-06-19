UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar accused Akhilesh Yadav of betraying his uncle Shivpal Yadav to become CM. Shivpal refuted this, calling it a BJP-fueled conspiracy and asserting that the Samajwadi Party remains united ahead of the 2027 UP elections.

Rajbhar Accuses Akhilesh of Betraying Shivpal

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that the latter became the Chief Minister after "pushing out" his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. He added that the senior party leader Shivpal Yadav was "betrayed" as he should have been the Chief Minister after Mulayam Singh. "Shivpal ji was betrayed. After Mulayam Singh ji, Shivpal Yadav should have been the CM, but instead, he was pushed out of the party. Shivpal ji once said the Samajwadi Party has become a party of thieves and mafias. He had warned that such a party cannot survive," Rajbhar, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, told ANI.

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OP Rajbhar, a former SP ally, is now a member of the BJP-led NDA.

Shivpal Yadav Dismisses Split Claims as 'Conspiracy'

Meanwhile, on Thursday, reacting to Rajbhar's "SP will split" claims, senior party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav dismissed his claims of an internal split as a "conspiracy" fueled by the BJP. Speaking to ANI, Shivpal Yadav asserted that the BJP and its allies resort to lies to gain political mileage. "BJP people lie. They also keep conspiring from time to time. No MP of the Samajwadi Party will break away. These people say this to increase their TRP and increase seats during the elections," Shivpal Yadav said.

Further mocking the SBSP chief, Shivpal suggested that Rajbhar's statements are incentivised. "I think they get paid to tweet, that is why they say such things and lie. In 2027, a government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav," he added.

Shivpal Yadav added, "No one takes Om Prakash Rajbhar seriously in the entire Uttar Pradesh."

Political War of Words Ahead of 2027 Polls

This comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as the political temperature in the state rose sharply on Wednesday after Rajbhar claimed that a "major political realignment" was underway within the SP, triggering a war of words between the ruling alliance and the opposition.