Akasa Air has expanded its network by starting operations from Dibrugarh, Assam. The airline launched new routes connecting Dibrugarh with Bagdogra and Bengaluru, increasing its weekly departures from the state to 32. Akasa also welcomed its 32nd aircraft.

Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline, commenced operations from Dibrugarh, further strengthening its presence in Assam. The inaugural flight on Tuesday departed from Dibrugarh Airport at 1115 hrs and arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 1625 hrs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New Routes and Enhanced Connectivity

The new route is designed to improve regional accessibility and support growing demand for trade, commerce, tourism, and business travel.

As per the release, Akasa Air will operate three weekly direct flights between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra, along with through flights between Dibrugarh and Bengaluru via Bagdogra, with no change of aircraft required at Bagdogra, offering passengers a seamless travel experience.

With this addition, Akasa Air now operates 32 weekly departures from Assam, connecting the state with three major metros - Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, bolstering the airline's domestic footprint and enhancing inter- and intra-regional accessibility.

To mark the launch, an event was held at Dibrugarh Airport, where a ceremonial lamp was lit in the presence of representatives from Akasa Air and Dibrugarh Airport. A special boarding pass was also presented to the first passenger of the inaugural flight.

Fleet Expansion with 32nd Aircraft

On Thursday, Akasa Air announced the induction of its 32nd aircraft, marking another milestone in the airline's rapid growth and further strengthening its position in India's aviation sector.

The newly inducted Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft, bearing registration number VT-YBN, arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on January 29, 2026. The delivery flight departed from Seattle, United States, with stopovers at Keflavik, Iceland, and Larnaca, Cyprus, before concluding its final leg to India.

Future Growth Strategy

"With the addition of its 32nd aircraft in under three and a half years of operations, Akasa Air is setting new benchmarks for disciplined and viable growth in Indian aviation. Akasa Air continues to scale with consistency and a clear long-term vision, underscoring its readiness to meet the evolving demands of a dynamic travel landscape," read the official statement by Akasa Air.

Akasa Air stated that since the start of its operations, it has followed a structured approach to growth, expanding both its domestic and international networks while maintaining high standards of reliability and customer experience. The airline has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with 194 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next six years. (ANI)