Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Relocate mosque, hand over Gyanvapi structure to Hindus: VHP on ASI report

    The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque to Hindus following an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report suggesting the existence of a Hindu temple structure at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

    Relocate mosque, hand over Gyanvapi structure to Hindus: VHP on ASI report
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 9:13 PM IST

    Days after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report indicated the presence of a large Hindu temple structure at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for the transfer of the Gyanvapi structure to Hindus. The ASI survey suggested the existence of a Hindu temple predating the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh.

    Alok Kumar, the VHP working president and senior advocate, demanded the relocation of the Gyanvapi mosque to another suitable place, proposing that the land be handed over to the Kashi Vishwanath Committee or the Hindu society. 

    He pointed to the discovery of a Shivlinga in the Wazukhana, emphasizing that the structure does not resemble a mosque. Inscriptions found, including names like Janardana, Rudra, and Umeswara, provide evidence of it being a temple, according to Alok Kumar.

    He asserted that the ASI's findings prove the religious character of the place existed on August 15, 1947, and is currently a Hindu Temple, suggesting the structure be declared as such under the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

    The VHP's demands include allowing Hindus to offer Sewa Puja to the Shivlinga in the Wazukhana area and urging the Intezamia Committee to shift the Gyanvapi Mosque respectfully to another suitable place, handing over the original site of Kashi Vishvanatha to the Hindu Society.

    The ASI's report, which involved a Ground Penetrating Radar survey, raised questions about historical layers on the site, indicating potential modifications to the Hindu temple. The survey, initiated after the Allahabad High Court's approval, took place between August 4 and November 3, excluding the wazookhana. 

    The Hindu side sees the ASI's findings as conclusive evidence of the existence of a large Hindu Temple before the construction of the mosque. The inscriptions discovered further suggest connections to an ancient Hindu temple, written in various scripts.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 9:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Land-for-job case: ED calls Rabri Devi, daughters for inquiry on February 9; check details AJR

    Land-for-job case: ED calls Rabri Devi, daughters for inquiry on February 9; check details

    Bihar Political Crisis: Trying to speak with Nitish Kumar, but unable to connect, says Congress

    Bihar Political Crisis: Trying to speak to Nitish Kumar, but unable to connect, says Congress

    Intercaste love turns violent: Youth assaulted by Uppara community in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Intercaste love turns violent: Youth assaulted by Uppara community in Chikkamagaluru

    Money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning AJR

    Money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning

    Centre gives Kerala Governor Z+ security after faceoff with SFI activists AJR

    Centre gives Kerala Governor Z+ security after faceoff with SFI activists

    Recent Stories

    Tennis 'I'm at level 43, not age 43': Rohan Bopanna after lifting Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title (WATCH) osf

    'I'm at level 43, not age 43': Rohan Bopanna after lifting Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title (WATCH)

    Viral Video: Bobby Deol gets a KISS from female fan while taking selfies; Animal star left surprised RBA

    Viral Video: Bobby Deol gets a KISS from female fan while taking selfies; Animal star left surprised

    Tennis 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna creates history at Australian Open 2024; clinches men's doubles title with Ebden osf

    Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam champion; lifts Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title with Ebden

    Vanishing Act: Former PAK PM Imran Khan and his Party mysteriously absent from the Election campaign spotlight avv

    Vanishing Act: Former PAK PM Imran Khan and his Party mysteriously absent from the Election campaign spotlight

    Land-for-job case: ED calls Rabri Devi, daughters for inquiry on February 9; check details AJR

    Land-for-job case: ED calls Rabri Devi, daughters for inquiry on February 9; check details

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon