Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash. Shiv Sena's Raju Waghmare called for a probe into the plane's company, VSR, noting a previous crash involving the same firm. CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and mourning.

In the wake of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's demise in a plane crash on Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare has raised serious concerns on the manufacturer of the plane involved in the incident, recalling that the same company's plane was involved in crash at Mumbai Airport in 2023.

Probe Demanded into Plane's Manufacturer

Speaking to ANI, Waghmare said the incident warrants a comprehensive investigation into the company's operations and safety standards. "The chartered plane belonged to the company called VSR, which is the same company whose plane had previously crashed on 14 October 2023 at Mumbai airport, where all the passengers had luckily survived. It was a technical snag that led to that incident, and a similar incident happened today with the same company's plane. This is a matter that needs thorough investigation. The owner of the company (VSR) is from Delhi...," he said.

The NCP chief died in a charter plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramati this morning. He was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar, was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

State Declares Holiday, Mourning

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, CM Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family.

The Chief Minister said, "Today we have declared a state holiday, and three days of state mourning have also been announced. This is a completely irreparable loss for the whole state of Maharashtra." Mourning Ajit Pawar's demise, Fadnavis said that there is a "wave of sorrow" across Maharashtra. He recalled Pawar as a hardworking leader and noted his contributions to the state. (ANI)