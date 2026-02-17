The NCP has formally requested a CBI investigation into the death of former chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. A delegation including his wife Sunetra Pawar met CM Devendra Fadnavis. Allies have also suggested 'foul play' in the incident.

NCP Demands CBI Probe

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into death of former Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash. Late Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, NCP National Working President and MP Praful Patel, State President and MP Sunil Tatkare, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, and youth leader Parth Pawar submitted the memorandum.

Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district. Nationalist Congress Party (SP), along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, has raised questions over the incident, suggesting "foul play."

'Foul Play' Concerns Raised

Earlier in the day, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule expressed concern over questions suggesting "foul play" in Ajit Pawar's death, and said she expects the Civil Aviation Ministry to provide clarifications. "Ajit Pawar was Rohit Pawar's uncle. Rohit Pawar, along with several others, has concerns and uneasiness regarding this matter. Amol Mitkari has also raised questions. Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress have fully supported us. They have said that this issue should be discussed in Parliament and even met the Speaker in this regard. There are many questions in the minds of the people, and they deserve answers," Sule said.

Probe Delay Questioned

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar slammed the slow pace of the probe into the plane crash, questioning if the delay was intended to protect private interests. "20 days have passed since the unfortunate accident, yet the investigation hasn't gained any momentum. Is the delay solely to allow the VSR company to destroy evidence or does the company have someone's protection? This question has arisen in the minds of common citizens. The information emerging today about the black box being damaged makes it seem like the possibility I predicted five days ago is turning out to be true. Be that as it may, we will not rest until we get answers whether it was an accident or a murder in the case of Dada!" Rohit Pawar said. (ANI)