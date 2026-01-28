Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in a tragic plane crash en route to Baramati. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi expressed deep shock and extended condolences to the Pawar family.

Congress Leaders Express Shock and Grief

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed condolences over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a plane crash this morning.

Mourning Pawar's untimely demise, Congress President Kharge said that he will be remembered as a seasoned politician who worked with sincerity and astuteness. Kharge wrote on X, "The news of the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing. It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead. No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family must be enduring during this difficult hour."

"I extend my deepest condolences to the entire Pawar family, his supporters and well-wishers. Having served the people of Maharashtra in various constitutional capacities, Ajit Pawar shall be remembered as a seasoned politician who discharged his responsibilities towards his people with sincerity and astuteness. May his soul rest in peace," the Congress chief wrote.

Rahul Gandhi grieved the demise of Ajit Pawar and four other individuals on board the chartered plane from Mumbai to Baramati, which crashed this morning. "The news of the demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Ji and his fellow travellers in an airplane accident today is extremely heartbreaking. In this moment of grief, I stand with the people of Maharashtra. I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and their loved ones during this hour of sorrow," Lok Sabha LoP wrote on X.

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and his supporters. I have spoken to Ajit Pawar's wife and Supriya ji (Supriya Sule)."

Maharashtra Congress MP Praniti Shinde expressed shock over the news. She said, "The news is just not sinking in. He was a stickler for time. His hectic lifestyle has cost him his life today. He always went out of his way to help his party workers and others. It is just a very sad day for Maharashtra."

"Shocked and stunned at the news of the Maharashtra Dy. CM Sh. Ajit Pawar ji's untimely demise in a tragic plane crash. It is a massive loss for Maharashtra and the country, and I convey my sincere condolences to @PawarSpeaks ji, @supriya_sule ji, his entire family and followers in this difficult time. He left an indelible mark with his contributions to public life and administration," KC Venugopal wrote on X.

Details of the Tragic Crash

Pawar passed away in the crash while he was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections.

Pawar's Final Public Engagement

Pawar was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present.

A Political Stalwart's Journey

Ajit Pawar,66, was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. (ANI)