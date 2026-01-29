Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 66, was killed in a plane crash in Baramati. Home Minister Amit Shah mourned his death, calling it a 'profound loss' for state politics. The crash, which killed four others, is now under investigation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid his last respects to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, describing his untimely demise as a profound loss for the state's politics, one that will be difficult to fill for a long time. In a post shared on X, Shah said, "I paid my last respects to Ajit Pawar ji and offered heartfelt tributes to him. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji, who was dedicated to society and the people, has created such a void in Maharashtra's politics that it will not be possible to fill it for a long time." अजीत पवार जी के अंतिम दर्शन कर उन्हें भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। समाज और जनता के लिए समर्पित अजीत पवार जी के असामयिक निधन से महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में एक ऐसी शून्यता उत्पन्न हुई है, जिसकी भरपाई लंबे समय तक संभव नहीं होगी। pic.twitter.com/GiJyTVfmfJ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 29, 2026

Details of the Fatal Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on Wednesday morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. The crash occurred around 8.48 am. Pawar was on his way to Baramati from Mumbai to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Last Rites Held with State Honours

Earlier today, the last rites of Ajit Pawar were held with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati, where his sons lit the funeral pyre and performed the final rituals. Several prominent leaders and dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, and actor Riteish Deshmukh, attended the funeral and paid their last respects. Pawar's sons, Parth and Jay, performed the last rites of their father. Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP, also paid her last respects to her husband. A large number of people also gathered at the Vidya Pratishthan ground to bid a final farewell to the Nationalist Congress Party leader, reflecting the widespread public mourning over his demise.

Investigation into Crash Begins

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a formal investigation into the recent aircraft accident that claimed the lives of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others. Replying to a letter written by Chief Minister Fadnavis, the Union Minister said the aircraft's black box has been taken into custody, and the investigation has commenced in accordance with the Aircraft Accident and Incident Rules. He assured that the probe would be conducted transparently and time-boundly. (ANI)