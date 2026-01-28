Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a charter plane crash in Baramati. CM Fadnavis, Dy CM Shinde, and Sharad Pawar paid respects. An investigation is underway. A three-day state mourning has been announced.

Leaders Pay Last Respects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday arrived at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati to pay their last respects to the late Ajit Pawar, who died in a crash landing of a charter plane in Baramati this morning. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat was also present to pay his respects.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, along with NCP working president Praful Patel, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare, and State Minister Hasan Mushrif, reached Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati to pay their last respects to the late Deputy Chief Minister.

Investigation Into Crash Underway

Meanwhile, as part of the investigation into the crash, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) officials were present at the office of VSR Ventures Private Limited, which operates the ill-fated charter plane. The AAIB team was seen placing boxes of documents into vehicles.

Family Grieves Untimely Demise

Sunetra Pawar broke down while meeting members of the Pawar family after the untimely demise of her husband in a charter plane crash that claimed four more lives. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, late Ajit Pawar's cousin, was also seen deeply emotional as family members gathered to mourn the loss.

Five Killed in Baramati Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar, 66, died this morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. The crash occurred around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the site of the mishap to investigate. Pawar was on his way to Baramati from Mumbai to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Last Rites to Be Held With State Honours

Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours, the Maharashtra General Administration Department (Protocol) informed on Wednesday. Kiran, Trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said that Pawar's last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am. "The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be kept at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects today. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am," Kiran told ANI.

Maharashtra Declares Three-Day State Mourning

Moreover, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. During the three-day mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings across Maharashtra where it is regularly hoisted. No government entertainment programmes will be organised during this period. All state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday, January 28.

A Look at Ajit Pawar's Life and Career

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ajit Pawar's uncle, veteran politician Sharad, and expressed his condolences.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.