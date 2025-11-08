Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar distanced himself from a land deal controversy involving son Parth, announcing the deal's cancellation and welcoming a probe. An FIR has been filed in Pune regarding alleged irregularities and stamp duty evasion in the transaction.

Amid escalating controversy over an alleged multi-crore land deal involving his son Parth Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday distanced himself from the transaction, stating he had no role or knowledge of it, while announcing the cancellation of the proposed agreement and welcoming a government-ordered probe. An FIR has been registered on Thursday at Bavdhan Police Station in connection with alleged irregularities in a multi-crore land transaction in Pune involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar.

Ajit Pawar Responds to Allegations

In a detailed statement, Ajit Pawar said, "In the past few days, some reports have appeared in the media regarding a land transaction involving a company in which my son, Parth Pawar, is a director. Yesterday, I had said that I would address this matter again after obtaining complete information. Since then, I have spoken in detail with the concerned officials and with Parth to understand the facts completely. I want to make it clear that neither I nor my office made any phone calls, gave any help, or had any role or knowledge about this transaction at any stage."

Ajit Pawar stated that a land deal involving his son Parth is incomplete as no payment or possession has occurred. While Parth believes the deal is legal, Pawar chose to cancel it due to public allegations, with documents submitted for cancellation and a government inquiry underway. "From the information now available, it is clear that this was only an agreement to buy land. No payment has been made by Parth, his company Amedia, or by any member of my family to the seller, and the land has not been taken into possession. Therefore, the transaction has not been completed. My son Parth says that the proposed deal was within the ambit of the law and was completely above board. However, in public life, we must not allow even the suspicion of wrongdoing. Since allegations of wrongdoing have been made, he has agreed to cancel the deal. The required document for cancellation of the sale deed has already been submitted to the registering authority. The government has appointed an inquiry committee to look into the matter," he said in a statement.

Pawar further challenged to bring the evidence regarding the matter, stating, "Anyone who has information or evidence should present it before the committee. The truth will emerge through this process, and if anyone is found responsible for any wrongdoing, action will be taken. I have always worked within the limits of law and rules. Every decision I take is based on fairness and legality. These principles apply equally to everyone, including my family members."

Details of the FIR and Land Deal

According to the complaint filed by Santosh Ashok Hingane, Deputy District Registrar, the accused, Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani, Digvijay Amarsingh Patil, and suspended Sub-Registrar Ravindra Balkrishna Taru, allegedly conspired to evade stamp duty worth Rs six crore during the registration of a sale deed for land in Survey No. 88, Mouje Mundhwa. Despite official communication from the district administration dated May 9, 2025, directing payment of Rs 5.89 crore in stamp duty, the sale deed was executed without collecting the mandatory amount. The alleged act resulted in a significant financial loss to the state's exchequer. The FIR has been filed under Sections 316(5), 318(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, read with Section 59 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Registration in Pune has submitted an interim report to the Additional Chief Secretary in Mumbai on the alleged land scam. The land in question, approximately 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Vatan land, was reportedly sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth Pawar is a partner. (ANI)