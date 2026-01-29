Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu told Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis that the AAIB has started a probe into the plane crash that killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The black box is recovered and the investigation will be transparent.

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu has informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a formal investigation into the recent aircraft accident that claimed the lives of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others.

Centre-State Correspondence on Probe

Replying to a letter written by Chief Minister Fadnavis, the Union Minister said the aircraft's black box has been recovered, and the investigation has commenced in accordance with the Aircraft Accident and Incident Rules. He assured that the probe would be conducted transparently and in a time-bound manner.

"All technical records, operational details, and facts from the accident site are being examined," the letter stated.

The letter further stated that the Civil Aviation Ministry acknowledged the Chief Minister's request to take preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future, and that appropriate measures would be implemented once the investigation report is received. "Cooperation from the Maharashtra government will be valuable for this inquiry, and assistance from the local administration will be required. The complete investigation report will also be shared with the state government," the letter further read.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had written to the Civil Aviation Minister following the tragic accident, highlighting the gravity of the incident in which a very senior political leader like Ajit Pawar lost his life along with four others. In his letter, the Chief Minister requested a detailed inquiry into the accident's exact causes and urged immediate steps to prevent similar incidents.

Details of the Fatal Crash

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on Wednesday morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane.

Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. The crash occurred around 8.48 am.

Pawar was on his way to Baramati from Mumbai to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Last Rites and Tributes

Meanwhile, the last rites of Ajit Pawar were held with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati, where his sons lit the funeral pyre and performed the final rituals.

Several prominent leaders and dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, and actor Riteish Deshmukh, attended the funeral and paid their last respects.

A large number of people also gathered at the Vidya Pratishthan ground to bid a final farewell to the Nationalist Congress Party leader, reflecting the widespread public mourning over his demise. (ANI)