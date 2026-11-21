Former UP Congress chief Ajay Rai claims four weddings at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan were canceled to accommodate Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Lucknow, urging the PM to apologize to the affected families for the disruption.

Ajay Rai Criticizes PM Modi for Canceling Weddings in Lucknow Venue

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled event in Lucknow, alleging that bookings for four weddings at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan were cancelled to accommodate the Prime Minister's programme, and demanded an apology from him to the affected families.

Speaking to ANI here, Rai said the venue had been booked months in advance by four families for their children's weddings, but the arrangements were disrupted due to the Prime Minister's event scheduled at the same location. "Modi ji should apologise to the families whose four weddings have been cancelled. They should ask for it and certainly offer an apology," Rai said.

Rai said the day was considered auspicious for weddings and pointed out that the families had already distributed invitation cards mentioning Indira Gandhi Pratishthan as the venue. He also displayed a wedding invitation card, which, according to him, had been reprinted with a different venue following the cancellation. "I received a wedding card. It clearly says here that in place of Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the new wedding venue is Royal Grand Lawn by Royal Cafe. Look at this in front, and properly, the most important thing in it is that the venue's Gate Number 1 is clearly mentioned here," he said.

Questioning the arrangements for the Prime Minister's programme, Rai alleged that the families had been inconvenienced to accommodate VIP protocol. "The Prime Minister's programme could have been held somewhere else, but the Prime Minister requires VIP protocol. The best hall is needed, the most beautiful hall there; that is what they want. Instead of weddings for children, isn't it?.. He further alleged that the cancellation had caused distress to the families, particularly as wedding preparations had been made well in advance and invitation cards had already been distributed, he said. "Their weddings will be ruined. The weddings will happen with their permission. These are the protectors of democracy, the people who protect democracy; they are for the public. So the public is being troubled today; people are being troubled," he said.

Calling the development unfortunate, the Congress leader demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to the four families whose wedding bookings were allegedly cancelled, Rai said. Rai also flagged the possibility of traffic diversions and inconvenience to residents across Lucknow due to the Prime Minister's visit. However, he said his primary concern was the disruption caused to the families who had booked the venue months earlier. "What will happen to those children whose cards had already been distributed? Now look, it says here that they had distributed the cards," he said. He further alleged that the families had to get their wedding invitations printed again after the venue was changed, describing the development as an instance of people's sentiments being hurt due to VIP protocol.