BJP's CR Kesavan slammed Congress after its veteran leader Mani Shankar Aiyar predicted an LDF win in Kerala. Kesavan called it a 'vote of no confidence' in the Congress leadership and said it proved Rahul Gandhi is a political liability.

BJP slams Congress over Aiyar's remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan on Monday criticised Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar's prediction of a Left Democratic Front (LDF) victory in Kerala, saying it exposed the failure of the party's leadership in the state. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "Mani Shankar Aiyar's blistering attack on his own party proved that Rahul Gandhi is the biggest political liability in Indian politics, and also very clearly underlines how the negative politics of polarisation has absolutely no takers."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Congress veteran's scathing comments that his own party will be routed in the Kerala elections are a vote of no confidence in his own party. This shows how the leadership of the party has failed the people of Kerala," he added.

Aiyar predicts LDF win, praises Pinarayi govt

Earlier in the day, speaking to ANI, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar predicted a win in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), despite his personal wish for a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory. "As a Congressman, I want the UDF to come to power. As a Gandhian, I'm telling the truth that after the brilliant achievements of the Pinarayi government, the Left government is bound to come to power," he said.

"The electorate of Kerala is the most intelligent and the most independent-thinking of any people in India. So, therefore, I want the UDF to come, but I'm afraid, as a Gandhian who's required to tell the truth, I cannot see anyone but the LDF coming to power," he said.

Congress distances itself, Aiyar responds

Aiyar's remarks sparked a row, with Congress distancing itself from his statement and saying Aiyar was not a part of the party. To this, Aiyar said, "Rahul Gandhi has forgotten that I am a member of the party. And therefore, I am a Gandhian. I am a Nehruvian. I am a Rajivian, but I'm not a Rahulian." (ANI)