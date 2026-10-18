The AITC blamed the BJP for the Chorbagan pandal stampede that killed 19, alleging links of a BJP MLA and Suvendu Adhikari's nephew to the puja committee. The party also questioned if Amit Shah's VIP security compromised public safety.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Sunday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged links between its leaders and the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, where a stampede claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured, demanding accountability for the tragedy.

In a post shared on X, the AITC alleged that the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was closely associated with the puja pandal and claimed that a BJP MLA was the chairman of the puja committee. "Guess who is closely associated with the Chorebagan Puja Pandal? @SuvenduWB’s BHAIPO. A @BJP4Bengal MLA also happens to be the Chairman of this Puja Committee! Where is the accountability? Who is responsible for all these deaths? When will the CM, who clearly has NO SHAME, resign?!" the party said. Guess who is closely associated with the Chorebagan Puja Pandal? @SuvenduWB’s BHAIPO. A @BJP4Bengal MLA also happens to be the Chairman of this Puja Committee! Where is the accountability? Who is responsible for all these deaths? When will the CM, who clearly has NO SHAME, resign?! https://t.co/OBvFvh15YQ — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 17, 2026

AITC questions VIP security for Amit Shah

In another post, the AITC criticised the BJP over the arrangements made for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata, questioning whether VIP security had taken precedence over public safety. "A grand welcome for @AmitShah, while ordinary citizens are left fighting for their lives. What a shameful contrast! How can @BJP4India leaders celebrate while a tragedy unfolds and families grieve for their loved ones?" the party said.

The AITC also questioned whether police deployment for Shah's security had affected crowd management at the pandal. "Was the police deployment so heavily focused on Amit Shah's security arrangements that crowd management and public safety were neglected? Is this what the people of Bengal voted for - a system where one VIP receives elaborate security and a grand welcome, while the lives of ordinary Bengalis appear to count for so little?" it asked.

"Public safety must never be sacrificed at the altar of VIP culture. Accountability cannot be optional when lives are lost. When is @SuvenduWB getting his BHAIPO arrested?" the party added. A grand welcome for @AmitShah, while ordinary citizens are left fighting for their lives. What a shameful contrast! How can @BJP4India leaders celebrate while a tragedy unfolds and families grieve for their loved ones? Where was the same urgency in protecting ordinary citizens? Was the police deployment so heavily focused on Amit Shah’s security arrangements that crowd management and public safety were neglected? Is this what the people of Bengal voted for - a system where one VIP receives elaborate security and a grand welcome, while the lives of ordinary Bengalis appear to count for so little? Public safety must never be sacrificed at the altar of VIP culture. Accountability cannot be optional when lives are lost. When is @SuvenduWB getting his BHAIPO arrested? — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 18, 2026

The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday amid a massive rush of devotees, killing 19 people and injuring 25 others.

Following the tragedy, Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the injured, undergoing treatment at an Apollo hospital in Kolkata on Sunday. Shah had earlier expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and postponed his scheduled programmes in the state to visit the injured.

Police take action, arrest seven

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the incident. Those arrested include Raj Kumar Sewda, alias Raja, the secretary of the puja committee; Santanu Dubey, its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee, alias Joy, who was involved in the construction of a bamboo structure.

The other arrested persons include Koushik Saha, who was involved in crowd management and checking VIP passes; Pintu Dey, who was engaged in crowd management; and Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal, who were working as private security in-charges.

Police registered a suo motu case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others. Fourteen people were also detained for questioning, according to the police.

West Bengal govt announces compensation, probe

Meanwhile, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was imposed in parts of Kolkata from October 18 to 20 to prevent possible disturbances. The restrictions cover an area under Bowbazar Police Station bounded by College Street, CR Avenue, Collotola Street and Eden Hospital Road.

The order prohibits unlawful assemblies of five or more people, carrying weapons and activities likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity.

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each deceased person. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) has also been initiated to establish accountability.

The investigation into the circumstances leading to the stampede is underway. (ANI)