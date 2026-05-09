The All India Trinamool Congress issued a 'show cause' notice to leader Kohinoor Mazumdar for making "false, defamatory, and prejudicial statements," giving him 24 hours to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday issued a 'show cause' notice to party leader Kohinoor Mazumdar for allegedly making "false, defamatory, and prejudicial statements" against the party in the public domain.

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In a letter addressed to Mazumdar, the party said that the statements attributed to him were in violation of party discipline and were "detrimental to the unity and functioning of the organisation." The AITC directed Mazumdar to explain within 24 hours why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him under the party constitution and rules.

"Considering the statements, in the public domain, you are hereby called upon to show cause within 24 hours from receipt of this notice as to why appropriate disciplinary action should not be initiated against you under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Party, read with the All India Trinamool Congress Rules 2000. You are further advised to refrain from making any further public statements on the subject pending consideration of your response," the letter read.

According to the notice, Mazumdar has been given the option to either submit his response in writing or appear personally before the party's Disciplinary Committee at Trinamool Bhawan (Metropolitan) within the stipulated time period.

The letter further stated, "In the event no satisfactory response is received within the stipulated time (24 hours), the Party shall be constrained to proceed in accordance with its rules and procedures, without any further notice."

Disciplinary Action Follows Electoral Setback

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory in the Assembly polls, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC managed to secure 80 seats in the elections.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram seat in a closely watched contest. Adhikari was sworn in earlier on Saturday as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

The latest disciplinary action by the TMC is being viewed in the backdrop of efforts by the party leadership to maintain organisational unity and control the political narrative after the electoral setback in the state. (ANI)