Aircraft with 8 passengers skids off Mumbai airport runway amid heavy rain; check details

An aircraft carrying as many as eight passengers on Thursday (September 14) skidded off the runway at Mumbai Airport as heavy rains lashed the region. Several passengers sustained injuries and are currently being transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The aircraft involved in the incident was identified as the "VSR Ventures Learjet 45," with the registration VT-DBL, operating a flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai. It encountered a runway excursion, veering off the designated landing path while attempting to land on runway 27 at Mumbai Airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) promptly released a statement, confirming the incident and providing essential details.

At the time of the incident, visibility at the airport was limited to 700 meters due to the heavy rain. On board the aircraft were six passengers and two crew members. The DGCA's statement did not specify the extent of the injuries sustained by the passengers or crew.

The aircraft involved in the mishap belonged to Dilip Buildcon, an infrastructure company. As a result of the incident, Mumbai Airport has been temporarily closed for operations and is currently undergoing inspection and assessment to ensure safety standards are met before resuming flights.

The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges that adverse weather conditions can pose to aviation operations, emphasizing the importance of stringent safety measures and protocols, especially during monsoon seasons in regions prone to heavy rainfall.