Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari retired as Vice Chief of the Air Staff on Dec 31, 25, after 40 years of distinguished service. The decorated fighter pilot leaves a legacy of professionalism. Ace pilot Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor takes his place.

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari superannuated as Vice Chief of the Air Staff on 31 Dec 25, after four decades of distinguished service in the Indian Air Force. Commissioned on 07 Jun 1986, he is a highly accomplished fighter and test pilot who held several crucial appointments during his illustrious career, including that of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command. An alumnus of RIMC, NDA and the US Air Command & Staff College, Air Marshal Tiwari was conferred the SYSM, PVSM, AVSM and VM. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of professionalism, leadership and operational excellence.

Air Marshal Tiwari's Illustrious Career

Air Marshal Tiwari was commissioned on June 7, 1986, as a Flying Pilot in the fighter stream of the IAF. With over 3600 hours of flying experience on various types of aircraft, the Air Marshal held diverse staff and command appointments. In addition to being a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot, the Air Marshal is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College, USA. During his eminent career in uniform, he served as the Directing Staff at the IAF Test Pilots' School and the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. His extensive field experience encompassed operational testing of various weapons and systems, including the operationalisation of the 'Litening' Laser Designation Pod during the 1999 Kargil Operations. He was closely involved in different stages of flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft. The Air Marshal served as Air Attache at Paris from 2013 to 2016.

Key Appointments and Accolades

During his career in the IAF, he held the positions of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans), Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air HQ (VB), and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command. In recognition of his distinguished service, Air Marshal Tiwari was awarded the Param Vishishth Sewa Medal (2025), Ati Vishishth Sewa Medal (2022) and Vayusena Medal (2008). In 2025, for distinguished service in operations, he was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor to be New Vice Chief

Meanwhile, Ace fighter pilot Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor will take over as the new Vice Chief of Air Staff on January 1. He is presently the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Gandhinagar-based South Western Air Command. He was awarded the Sarvottam Yudha Sewa Medal for his role in Operation Sindoor earlier this year. He commanded the SWAC at the time when the Indian Air Force launched multiple attacks on Pakistani air bases in the operations between May 6 and 10, causing heavy damage to them.

An Accomplished Fighter Pilot

Air Marshal Kapoor was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on 06 December 1986. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. A Qualified Flying Instructor and a Fighter Combat Leader, he has more than 3400 hours of flying experience.

Distinguished Service and Appointments

During his illustrious career, the Air Marshal has held numerous field and staff appointments. His operational tenures include serving as the Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron in the Central Sector, the Station Commander of a flying base in the Western Sector, and the Air Officer Commanding of a premier air base. He has held instructional tenures as Chief Instructor (Flying) at the Air Force Academy and as a Directing Staff member at the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. During his tenure at the Air Force Academy, the Air Officer was instrumental in the induction and operationalisation of PC-7 MK II aircraft in the IAF. He has also undertaken a diplomatic assignment as the Defence Attache in Pakistan. His staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Strategy) at Air HQ, Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Central Air Command. Before taking over as AIC-in-C Training Command, he also served as the Air Officer-in-Charge, Personnel, at Air Headquarters in New Delhi.

