While some families have received compensation, others await processing after document verification. Air India aims to expedite remaining payments and denies visiting homes for compensation details.

Ahmedabad: Addressing a controversy surrounding the Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India said it did not pressure victims' families to sign papers about their dependence on the deceased to reduce the compensation given to them. Describing the claims as "unsubstantiated and inaccurate," the company said that such disclosures are part of a standard process aimed at ensuring rightful recipients receive interim compensation promptly.

“It has come to our notice that allegations have been made against the company claiming that families of the deceased in the AI-171 accident are being forced to sign papers disclosing their financial dependency on the deceased, in an attempt to slash compensation payments,” the airline was quoted by the Economic Times.



Air India added that they are taking efforts to process the payment of the initial compensation to meet the immediate financial needs of affected family members, with the first payments having been made within days of the accident. However, Air India cannot process these payments in an information vacuum.”

47 families get interim compensation

According to reports, Air India had asked families to fill out a questionnaire that includes a yes/no question about financial dependency. The airline said the form is a fair and necessary way to confirm who should receive compensation. Families were asked to visit Taj Skyline hotel in Ahmedabad from June 15 or could receive the form over email. The company also said that nobody from Air India visited the victims’ homes to collect details regarding interim compensation.

Many families are yet to receive the interim compensation. As per reports, only 47 families have got the money, while document verification is ongoing for families of 55 victims verified. The airline said it is “in active dialogue to expedite the release of funds to the rest of the bereaved families.”