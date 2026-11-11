A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Kolkata was moved to an isolation bay after a hijack threat note was discovered in its washroom. Passengers were deboarded as security agencies launched an investigation to uncover the source of the mysterious message.

A hijack threat to a Mumbai-bound Air India flight triggered a security alert at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday, November 11. The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay after a threatening note was discovered inside its washroom shortly before departure.

The flight, AI 772, was scheduled to take off at 10:20 am. According to Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh, the note was found in the aircraft's washroom just before departure. It reportedly warned that the plane would be hijacked at 11:10 am.

Following the discovery, the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC), prompting airport authorities to activate security protocols. All passengers who had boarded the aircraft were deboarded, and the plane was moved to an isolation bay for a detailed security inspection.

Security Agencies Begin Aircraft Inspection

Security personnel reached the aircraft after the alert was raised. The plane was taken to a designated isolation area so that officials could carry out the necessary checks and ensure there were no suspicious objects on board.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, reportedly had 93 passengers and five crew members on board. Security agencies are also looking into how the threatening message was placed inside the aircraft and who could be responsible.

Initial reports said the note was discovered on a mirror inside the aircraft's lavatory. The circumstances surrounding the discovery are being examined as part of the investigation.

Investigation Underway at Kolkata Airport

Airport authorities and security agencies have initiated an investigation into the threat. CCTV footage and other available evidence may help establish who wrote the message and how it reached the aircraft's washroom.

The authenticity of the threat and the motive behind it have not yet been established. Further details are awaited as security checks and the investigation continue.

The incident caused a security scare at the airport, with the aircraft being isolated and passengers taken off as a precautionary measure.