An Air India flight to Coimbatore and an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad were involved in a ground collision at Mumbai Airport. The wingtips of the two taxiing aircraft touched. No injuries were reported, and all passengers were safely disembarked.

A ground collision occurred at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday involving Air India flight AI 2732 and IndiGo flight 6E 791. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact during ground movements. Air India AI 2732 Mumbai to Coimbatore was stationary on the runway while IndiGo 6E 791 Hyderabad to Mumbai was taxiing after landing, according to the sources.

Airline Statements on the Incident

Commenting on the safety protocols and the current status of the aircraft, an IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that the wingtip of one of our aircraft operating flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai on February 3 made contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing after landing. All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed, and the matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, providing further details on the impact on operations, an Air India spokesperson informed that Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on February 3 was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline's aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft's wingtip. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. The incident has been reported to the regulator, according to the Air India Spokesperson.

DGCA Launches Investigation

While Air India AI2732 was taxiing from C1 towards M4 for departure, and the IndiGo arrival flight was taxiing to join B1, the right wingtips of both aircraft touched. Both aircraft were taxiing at the time of the incident. Both aircraft returned to the bay for inspections. Officers from the Mumbai DGCA have reached the site. Further details will follow from DGCA.

Following the incident, both aircraft returned to their respective bays for inspection, and all passengers were safely disembarked without any reported injuries. (ANI)