Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India Delhi-London flight turns around, deboards 'unruly' passenger

    Air India Delhi-London (AI-111) flight turned around due to an 'unruly' passenger onboard. According to an airline official the passenger had a fight with flight crew members in mid-air.

    Air India flight to London returns to Delhi deboards unruly passenger report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    An Air India Delhi-London (AI-111) flight turned around due to an 'unruly' passenger onboard on Monday. According to an airline official the passenger had a fight with flight crew members in mid-air. The airline has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Airport Police on the incident. The said passenger is currently at the PS Delhi Airport.

    At 6.35 am, the Air India flight departed from Delhi. After a while, a fight broke out, causing the aircraft to turn around and return to Delhi.
     

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sharp increase in building permit fee in Kerala; Check out revised fees structure anr

    Sharp increase in building permit fee in Kerala; Check out revised fees structure

    Section 144 imposed internet suspended in Jamshedpur after clash over desecration of religious flag gcw

    Section 144 imposed, internet suspended in Jamshedpur after clash over ‘desecration’ of religious flag

    Kerala: Higher Secondary teachers protest against govt's action of dismissal over eligibility redetermination anr

    Kerala: School teachers protest dismissal over govt's redetermination of eligibility

    Amid surge in Covid cases, nationwide drill in hospitals today to check preparedness

    Amid surge in Covid cases, nationwide drill in hospitals today to check preparedness

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 21

    From the India Gate: Sons of Toil, Poor Ad'Vice' and More

    Recent Stories

    Dhanush announces new project with Karnan director Mari Selvaraj, know more AHA

    Dhanush announces new project with Karnan director Mari Selvaraj, know more

    Sharp increase in building permit fee in Kerala; Check out revised fees structure anr

    Sharp increase in building permit fee in Kerala; Check out revised fees structure

    Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rinku Singh in 'Pathaan' avatar, which is unmissable; know more vma

    Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rinku Singh in 'Pathaan' avatar, which is unmissable; know more

    Section 144 imposed internet suspended in Jamshedpur after clash over desecration of religious flag gcw

    Section 144 imposed, internet suspended in Jamshedpur after clash over ‘desecration’ of religious flag

    Kerala: Higher Secondary teachers protest against govt's action of dismissal over eligibility redetermination anr

    Kerala: School teachers protest dismissal over govt's redetermination of eligibility

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon