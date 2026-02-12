The AAIB has refuted claims of finalising the Air India AI-171 crash probe, stating the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has sought a progress report on the separate Air India Ahmedabad crash investigation from the AAIB.

AI-171 Crash Probe Ongoing, AAIB Warns Against Speculation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) categorically clarified that reports suggesting that the investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 accident has been finalised are incorrect and speculative.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has stated that the investigation is ongoing and no final conclusions have been reached. The AAIB conducts investigations strictly in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025, and India's obligations under ICAO Annexe 13.

Aircraft accident investigations are technical, evidence-based processes aimed at determining root causes and enhancing safety. The Preliminary Report released earlier provided factual information available at that stage. The Final Investigation Report, containing conclusions and safety recommendations, will be published upon completion of the investigation in line with established international norms, the ministry said.

The AAIB urges media organisations to exercise restraint and avoid premature speculation. Unverified reporting causes unnecessary public anxiety and undermines the integrity of an ongoing professional investigation.

Further, according to the ministry, the AAIB remains fully committed to transparency, procedural integrity and the highest standards of aviation safety.

Supreme Court Seeks Report on Ahmedabad Crash Probe

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court sought a progress report and a report on the procedural protocol followed so far by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in its probe into the Air India Ahmedabad crash of June 12, 2025, which killed 260 people in three weeks' time.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant noted the submissions of Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, who said the investigation was at its fag end and sought three weeks' time to submit a report.

"The Solicitor General submits that a fact-finding inquiry in accordance with international commitments is underway and that examination of the entire inquiry report would take time. He assures this Court that all relevant details of the inquiry undertaken so far, including the procedural protocol followed, shall be placed on record along with a progress report", the Court said.

The Bench directed that the reports be filed within three weeks and listed the matter thereafter.

During the hearing, the Court cautioned against speculation and premature conclusions on the cause of the crash. The Bench also questioned the implications of grounding the Dreamliner, asking whether such a step would effectively ground an entire airline and how many airlines worldwide operate the model.

The plea was filed by Safety Matters Foundation seeking a court-monitored inquiry into the crash. (ANI)