Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday raised serious concerns about the status of the recently announced cessation of hostilities after reporting explosions and air defence activity in Srinagar. In a post on X, he added, "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."

<br>In another post, Abdullah wrote, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”</p><p>Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his residence on Saturday which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were among those who attended the meeting.</p><p>India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted in a post on X that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.</p><p>Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon. "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.</p><p>"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added. At a joint press conference earlier in the morning, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature and are being responded to effectively.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.</p>