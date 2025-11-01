Renowned writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, hospitalised in Raipur, is recovering well after being treated for fluid in his lungs. PM Modi called to enquire about his health, to whom Shukla expressed his desire to go home and write, calling it 'breathing'.

Son of renowned writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, Shashwat Shukla on Saturday highlighted how his father is looking to be discharged as soon as possible from the hospital and continue with his writing, which "feels like breathing to him". Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked with Vinod Kumar Shukla, and enquired about his health. During the call, the writer expressed his desire to return home soon. "I want to get well soon and return home. Writing is like breathing for me," the writer had said, according to his son Shashwat Shukla.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Son Confirms PM's Call

"My father is doing well. He was having trouble breathing, so he was put on oxygen. He was admitted on Monday. Prime Minister Modi called me today and asked if he could talk to him. He inquired about his health," the writer's son said, while adding that he is "very happy that he called and showed concern for my father's health."

Details of Hospitalization and Recovery

The renowned writer was admitted to the hospital on Monday following a fall which injured his nose. Following doctor's examination it was revealed that his lungs had been filled with fluid, with the writer being put on oxygen. The oxygen has been removed on Friday seeing the writer's recovery.

"He came to us in the OPD on Monday. He was having difficulty breathing. Few days ago, when he fell down he got hurt on his nose, so he was admitted for 2 days and after that he had difficulty breathing. After further examination, we found that his lungs were filled with fluid. He was put on oxygen. The oxygen has been removed since yesterday. He had gotten inflation in lungs and had gotten acute interstitial pneumonitis," said Doctor Dipesh, senior chest specialist at MMI Narayana Hospital in Raipur.

Prognosis and Expected Discharge

The doctors expect that if the writer continues to show the same rate of recovery, then he might be discharged in one or two days. "He is currently doing well. If he continues to recover, we will discharge him in one or two days. He has no previous history of respiratory problems," the doctor added.

About Vinod Kumar Shukla

Born in 1937, Vinod Kumar Shukla is a renowned Hindu writer known to blend in poetry and fiction, and known to be using the style of 'magic-realism' in his works, including poems and novels. His works include Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi (A window lived in a wall) and Naukar Ki Kameez. He is also the first Indian author to receive the PEN/Nabokov Award, which he received in 2023. Later on in November, he will be presented with the Jnanpith award too. (ANI)