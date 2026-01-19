DMK MP Kanimozhi criticised AIADMK's election promises as repetitions of failed schemes. She said people won't trust them, citing the two-wheeler scheme as a prior failure, as political activity heats up for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Monday criticised AIADMK's first phase of the party's election promises, saying many of the schemes being announced are mere repetitions of earlier initiatives that were launched but saw no implementation. The remarks come amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the first half of this year. Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said, "We have already started giving Rs 1,000, and this scheme was launched to empower women. Another scheme they announced is giving two-wheelers to women. This had already been launched, and they even brought the Prime Minister to launch it in 2018, and we know that nothing happened after the launch. So, they are repeating their own scheme in the manifesto again. People know who you are. They will not believe you or trust you."

AIADMK's Election Promises

Earlier, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced the first phase of the party's poll promises for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. The AIADMK's election promises include the Women's Welfare Kulavilakku Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to all ration card-holding families, credited directly to the bank account of the woman head of the family. A free bus travel scheme will be implemented for men on city buses, while the existing free travel scheme for women will continue uninterrupted. Under the Amma Illam Scheme in rural areas, the government will purchase land and construct concrete houses for those who do not own one. In urban areas, for those without a house of their own, the government will purchase land and construct apartment buildings, which will be provided free of cost under the Amma Illam Scheme. While the Union Government has announced an increase in the 100-day employment scheme to 125 days, this rural development scheme will be further enhanced to provide 150 days of employment. Additionally, under the Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme, 5 lakh women will receive two-wheelers with a government subsidy of Rs 25,000 per beneficiary.

Kanimozhi on Misuse of Government Agencies

Kanimozhi further expressed concerns over the misuse of government agencies, referring to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay's appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in connection with the Karur stampede case. "These agencies have been used against real opposition parties. I'm not talking about sleeper cells and other things. They are using government agencies," she said to ANI.

Karur Stampede Case Investigation

Meanwhile, inquiries are underway at the Karur CBI office with nine police personnel who were on security duty during the Karur stampede, even as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay appears for the second phase of questioning at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Delhi. The police personnel appearing for inquiry are being questioned by CBI officials about the time and place of their deployment during Vijay's campaign event on September 27, the sequence of events during the stampede, and other details related to the security arrangements in place at the time. On September 27 last year, during the public outreach programme of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay in Karur, a crowd stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 41 people. The case is being investigated by the CBI as per the Supreme Court's directions.

Criticism of Tamil Nadu Governor

Moreover, Kanimozhi also commented on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's recent remarks about the "quality" of education in the state. Kanimozhi said, "We don't want a Governor in Tamil Nadu. The Governor doesn't know Tamil Nadu. I want to ask the Governor who is heading ISRO. Can he answer that?" (ANI)