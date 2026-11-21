AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has criticized the Tamil Nadu government over the ongoing Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka, claiming mismanagement has left farmers struggling while SC rejected the state's plea for more water release.

AIADMK Chief Targets Tamil Nadu Govt Over Cauvery Water Dispute Crisis

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday targeted the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government over the Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka. Adressing reporters at Coimbatore International Airport while travelling to Chennai, Palaniswami claimed that Samba cultivation had become uncertain as Karnataka was refusing to release water to Tamil Nadu. "Farmers could not sustain cultivation with water available for only 45 days when irrigation requirements extended until the third week of January", he said, and also accused the state government of failing to take steps to secure Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water. Edapadi further said that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay should have raised the Cauvery water issue with the Karnataka Chief Minister when they attended Sonia Gandhi memoir launch in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking a direction to Karnataka to release additional Cauvery water to compensate for the alleged deficit, with the State citing the impact of water scarcity on farmers and crops. In August, Tamil Nadu had alleged that Karnataka failed to release its allocated share of Cauvery water despite a rainfall deficit, resulting in a shortfall of around 11 TMC. The State claimed that the shortage had left it unable to provide irrigation water to farmers. Karnataka, however, refuted the allegations, maintaining that it was complying with directions issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Citing the Kallakurichi incident and alleged threats faced even by district collectors, Edapadi questioned the safety of ordinary people in the state and also criticised ministers for allegedly conducting inspections at police stations. The controversy stems from allegations that TVK MLA Arul Vignesh sent an obscene message to the Kallakurichi District Collector. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar termed the allegations involving an obscene text message against TVK MLA Arul Vignesh as a false social media post shared by DMK MP Kanimozhi. Speaking to reporters, Nirmal Kumar said, “I would like to condemn Madam Kanimozhi; being a woman, she has published something mentioning that she picked it up from social media, and she has posted something that she has seen on social media. So, whether it is okay tomorrow if someone else tweets about Kanimozhi picking up a message from social media and whether she’ll be okay with that. It is not correct. So she has all rights to talk to everyone… but she cannot see social media and tweet something which is not relevant to her. So we condemn this.” Arul Vignesh has also denied allegations of sending an inappropriate WhatsApp message to the District Collector, dismissing them as rumours and accusing her of engaging him in “dirty politics”.