CM Chandrababu Naidu said AI will supplement professionals, not replace them, during Teachers' Day celebrations. He later held a meeting with TDP leaders, urging them to prepare for local body elections and work in coordination with NDA partners.

AI will supplement human expertise, says CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the transformative power of technology in the education and professional sectors, stating that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will serve as a vital supplement to human expertise rather than a replacement.

Speaking at the Teachers’ Day celebrations in Vijayawada, CM Chandrababu Naidu said AI teachers, AI doctors and AI agronomists would emerge in the future to supplement professionals rather than replace them. He said AI would improve access to knowledge, provide greater clarity and create better learning opportunities for students.

CM Naidu urged teachers to take the lead in shaping the future, expressing confidence that India should become the world’s No. 1 country by 2047, with Andhra Pradesh emerging as “Swarna Andhra Pradesh” and the country’s No. 1 state. He said schools and teachers should be the driving force behind achieving this vision.

Naidu chairs meeting on local body elections

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with ministers and zonal observers to discuss preparations for the upcoming local body elections. TDP Working President Nara Lokesh and TDP Andhra Pradesh President Palla Srinivasa Rao also participated in the meeting.

Party leaders congratulated the Chief Minister for inaugurating Veligonda Phase-1 and the Polavaram Left Main Canal after overcoming several obstacles.

Emphasises on party coordination and positive agenda

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Naidu said the party machinery must be fully prepared for the local body elections and should achieve a better strike rate than it did in the Assembly elections. He said the local body elections will provide an opportunity to assess where the party stands compared to the situation during the 2024 Assembly elections.

CM Naidu noted that this is the first time the TDP is going into local body elections as part of an alliance and said under no circumstances should there be any gap or lack of coordination among alliance partners. The party must work in coordination with NDA partners, and appropriate decisions will be taken depending on local conditions, he said.

He said the party should ensure a combination of senior and new leaders working together and approach the local body elections with a positive agenda. (ANI)