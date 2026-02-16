New Delhi expects severe traffic disruptions from February 16-20, 2026, due to the AI Impact Summit, wedding season, and board exams. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised of restrictions and diversions, especially around Bharat Mandapam.

New Delhi is gearing up for a particularly challenging week on the roads from February 16 to 20, 2026, as the city hosts the high-profile AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan — an event expected to draw significant VIP movement — while also navigating the peak wedding season and the commencement of school board examinations.

In response, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for residents, commuters and travellers, warning that restrictions and regulated movement around the summit venue and several arterial routes are likely to slow journeys across central and adjoining parts of the capital. The advisory covers multiple days and periods of anticipated congestion, especially when VVIP convoys travel to and from summit locations.

Authorities have identified key stretches around Bharat Mandapam where traffic diversions or temporary controls may be in effect. Commuters have been advised to leave earlier than usual, choose alternate corridors where possible, and plan trips in advance to avoid long delays. Among the suggested alternatives are routes that bypass the core summit areas or move traffic onto outer ring roads and peripheral expressways during periods of convoy movement.

The advisory specifically highlights that travellers heading to IGI Airport and major railway stations should factor in extra travel time and follow designated alternate routes to minimise inconvenience. Meanwhile, metro services across the city are expected to operate normally, and officials are encouraging the use of public transport where feasible to avoid road gridlock.

Compounding the road pressure is the coincidence of CBSE board exams, beginning on February 17, which means large numbers of students, parents, and school staff will also be travelling around the same time. To assist students reaching examination centres, police have coordinated with the city’s education department, deploying nodal officers and ensuring traffic staff provide guidance and support along affected routes.

Given these multiple stress points—international summit traffic, local celebrations, and critical exams—residents and visitors alike are being urged to factor in extra commuting time, stay updated via official advisories and prioritise reliable transport options to navigate Delhi’s roads this week.