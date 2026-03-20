Patiala House Court granted interim anticipatory bail to Indian Youth Congress General Secretary Vikas Chikara in the AI Summit protest case. An alleged conspirator, he has been directed to join the Delhi Police crime branch investigation.

Patiala House Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to Vikas Chikara in the AI Summit protest case. He is the General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress. He is an alleged Conspirator as per the Delhi police. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has also been issued against him.

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal granted interim anticipatory bail to Vikas Chikara and directed him to join the investigation tomorrow at the office of the crime branch. The matter has been listed for further consideration on March 28.

Arguments in Court

ASG DP Singh alongwith Advocate Prashant Prakash, appeared for the Delhi police. Delhi Police said that they have no objection to the plea if Vikas Chikara is ready to join the investigation.

Senior advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir, Advocates Rajiv Mohan alongwith Swapnil Tripathi, Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, and Chitwan Godara appeared for Vikas Chikara.Counsel for accsued submitted that they have no objection, Vikas Chikara will join the investigation. Thereafter, the court granted him protection and asked him to join the investigation tomorrow at the office of the crime branch.

Case Background and Allegations

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National General Secretary Vikas Chikara had moved an anticipatory bail plea. He sought Anticipatory bail in the AI Summit protest case.

Delhi Police filed a reply on the anticipatory plea. Police said that Chikara was present at a meeting with other Accused persons organised at a restaurant on February 15. He was also present at the Himachal Sadan. It is alleged that Chikara is also an alleged Conspirator of the protest carried out by the IYC workers at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

Patiala House has already granted bail to 15 Accused persons arrested including Uday Bhanu Chib, who is the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). Anticipatory bail plea of Manish Sharma, Incharge of IYC is pending for order before the session court at Patiala House Court for March 18. (ANI)