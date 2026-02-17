BJD MP Sasmit Patra called AI a 'game changer' at the India AI Impact Summit. He highlighted AI's potential to transform governance, health, education, and agriculture, and emphasized the need for regulations, policies, and laws.

AI a 'Game Changer' for Governance and Innovation

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Tuesday described Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a "game changer" at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting its potential to transform governance, health, education, rural development, and innovation. Speaking at the summit, Patra highlighted the growing enthusiasm among young professionals and stressed the importance of robust conversations around AI regulations, policies, and laws.

"The Global India AI Summit is of great importance not only for India but also for showcasing the Global South. The artificial intelligence and its various applications are going to be game changers not only in this century but will even make an indelible mark in times to come," Patra told ANI

Multi-Sectoral Impact and Predictive Analysis

Patra elaborated on the multi-sectoral impact of AI, citing its potential in governance, agriculture, healthcare, education, research and development, trade, commerce, and industry. "I have seen that there is tremendous energy among the youth... Many conversations are underway about AI regulations, laws, and policies. I see AI transforming key sectors of governance in the coming years... AI will be able to have a predictive analysis to be able to identify the seasonal rainfalls going wrong. It would be able to help us improve our irrigation mechanisms. In health tech, AI will be able to have a predictive analysis of health hazards that might happen... In terms of education, AI will have a tremendous impact. Research and development and innovation, trade and commerce and industry, science and technology, and especially right down to the Panchayati Raj mechanism, where convergence of funds and fiscal discipline can be further enhanced by AI, which will be able to provide better-meaning government projects at the panchayat levels to make outcomes and multipliers better," he said.

About the India AI Impact Summit

India is hosting the India AI Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, students, and citizens from across the world. (ANI)

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress. (ANI)