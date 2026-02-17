PM Modi calls AI a 'force multiplier' that will strengthen India's workforce. He dismisses fears of job loss, emphasizing that government-led skilling initiatives will prepare the youth to lead the future of work in an AI-driven world.

AI to Strengthen Workforce, Skilling Key: PM Modi

Noting that Artificial Intelligence is a force multiplier which will further help push the boundaries "of what we thought possible", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is confident that by "combining innovation with inclusion", AI will strengthen India's workforce.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an exclusive interview with ANI, PM Modi talked about the government's thrust on skilling and said that "with the right skills and preparation, our youth will lead the future of work."

"I understand the concern of our youth about AI-driven disruptions in the job market. Preparation is the best antidote to fear. That is why we have been investing in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future. The Government has launched one of the most ambitious skilling initiatives in the world. We're not approaching this as a future problem but we're treating it as a present imperative," PM Modi said.

"I view AI as a force-multiplier which will further help us push the boundaries of what we thought possible. It will help doctors and teachers and lawyers to reach out to and help a larger group of people," he added.

Technology Redefines, Not Eliminates, Jobs

PM Modi was answering a query on fear in some sections of youth that AI will take away their jobs, and how the government was tackling the challenge.

The Prime Minister said that history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. "Its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. While some jobs may be redefined, digital transformation will also add new tech jobs to India's economy. For centuries, there have been fears that innovation and technological revolutions will eliminate jobs. Yet history teaches us that whenever innovation happens, new opportunities emerge. The same will be true in the age of AI," he said.

The Prime Minister said India is already well-equipped to adapt to this change. In the Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Index 2025, India ranked 3rd, reflecting strong growth in AI R&D, talent, and economy.

"Combining innovation with inclusion, we are confident that AI will strengthen India's workforce. With the right skills and preparation, our youth will lead the future of work," he said.

India Hosts Global AI Impact Summit

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'sutras': People, Planet and Progress.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, has witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

PM to Advance India's AI Vision

PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address on February 19, advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented Artificial Intelligence. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)