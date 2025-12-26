Ahmedabad's Subhash Bridge, closed due to cracks, will be dismantled. The AMC has launched a Rs 250 crore project to build a new superstructure and two additional 2-lane bridges on either side to accommodate future traffic demands.

Under the guidance of the State Government, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has prepared a comprehensive plan for the restoration of Subhash Bridge over the Sabarmati River, along with the construction of new 2-lane bridges on both sides of the existing bridge. The project has been designed to ensure the structural safety of the existing bridge, accommodate future traffic demand, and support long-term usability, and will be implemented in two phases.

Damage and Closure of Subhash Bridge

Subhash Bridge is a vital link connecting the Ranip and Shahibaug areas. Constructed in 1973, the bridge had been functioning without major issues for the past 52 years. However, on December 24, cracks were observed in the bridge deck along with settlement in the superstructure. In the interest of public safety, the bridge was closed to traffic.

Following the damage, detailed inspections were conducted by empanelled consultants and experts from IIT Roorkee and SVNIT Surat. Based on their assessment, the existing bridge superstructure must be dismantled.

Project Scope and Expansion

Given the city's increasing traffic demand, AMC has decided not to limit the project to restoration alone but to construct additional bridges on both sides of the existing bridge. The total estimated cost of the entire project is Rs. 250 crore, and it will be executed under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model.

Implementation in Two Phases

Phase 1: Superstructure Replacement

In the first phase, the existing bridge superstructure will be removed and replaced with a new superstructure featuring 38-meter spans and steel-composite girders. The existing piers will be strengthened through micro-concrete jacketing to provide adequate support for the new structure.

Phase 2: Construction of New Bridges

In the second phase, new 2-lane bridges will be constructed on both sides of the existing bridge at the same level. This will involve complete new construction, from foundation to superstructure.

Tender and Expected Impact

For both phases, a single combined tender will be invited under the EPC mode.

Accordingly, the basic estimated cost of the EPC tender has been fixed at approximately Rs. 250 crore.

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion between the northern and central parts of the city and provide infrastructure capable of meeting future traffic requirements. (ANI)