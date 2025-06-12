Ahmedabad plane crash: An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, en route to London. Tata Chairman N. Chandrasekaran expressed condolences and confirmed an emergency center has been activated.

Tata Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Thursday expressed his condolences to the families of those who were affected by the plane crash. He also assured that an "emergency centre has been activated". Shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner headed for London crashed. The plane was its route to Gatwick airport in London.

Take a look at the Tata Group's statement on Ahmedabad plane crash

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India wrote: “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event."

Scroll to load tweet…

It further said, “Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Ahmedabad plane crash

Sharing on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation.”

The plane was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger. Heavy smoke was visible from Dharpur near the Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad. The fire brigade has rushed to the spot, and emergency response teams are being mobilised. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

Regarding the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed it with Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu. In order to guarantee that all aid is provided to those impacted, the PM requested that the two ministers travel to Ahmedabad.